HOLTON — This time, the trip to Holton ended much better.
Onekama won the school's first softball regional championship Saturday, topping Lake Leelanau St. Mary 13-5 in Division 4 at Holton.
The last time the Portagers (24-3) made the regional final, they lost to Holton on that same field.
"We made a little history," Onekama head coach Rob Johnson said. "We made the trip down there and this time, we're bringing home the hardware."
Sophie Wisniski drove in five runs, including a two-run home run in the top of the fourth to give Onekama a 7-2 lead.
Lake Leelanau (18-11) didn't back down, though, getting 10 hits off the 6-foot-tall Portagers pitcher. Wisniski struck out five and allowed four earned runs and was 4-for-5 at the plate.
"They were taking their cuts," Johnson said of the Eagles. "They were not going to leave without taking their cuts."
Hailey Hart hit a double among two base hits and two walks, scoring four times. Ashley McGrady added two RBIs, a hit, three runs and two walks, while Kaylin Sam had a hit and two runs scored.
Carly Bennett drove in two runs, and Cheryl Showalter, Ellie McIsaac each produced an RBI. Karmen Warden walked and scored a run.
Delana Kirt, Jenny Morio and Elena Grant all had two hits for the Eagles. Lindsay Watkowski drive in a pair of runs and Audrey Smith, Cathryn Mikowski and Grant also added RBIs.
Lake Leelanau beat Pentwater 6-3 to get to the regional final, as Morio struck out seven in seven innings, giving up six hits. Pentwater upset No. 3 Holton in districts.
Mikowski and Kirt each had a double, two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Leah Fleis drove in a run.
The Portagers move on to plat Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cadillac. Sacred Heart beat Breckenridge 1-0 in its regional title contest.
Onekama topped Mesick 4-1 in the regional semifinal.
"Mesick had everyone on the edge of their seat," Johnson said.
Kelsey Quiggin had two hits, Mattie Akom drove in a run and Maddy Spoor and Isabelle Terry added hits for the Bulldogs. Quiggin struck out 11 in six innings, allowing only two hits. Wisniski fanned nine in that contest, and she and Bennett each drove in runs.
Ellsworth lost 19-7 to Inland Lakes in the semifinals of a different Division 4 regional at Pellston.
DIVISION 3
Blazers reach delayed regional final
Kalkaska was tied 0-0 in the fourth inning with Gladstone in its Division 3 regional final that was delayed by rain. The game in Gladstone was scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Mia Miller struck out four in three innings, allowing two hits, and the Blazers offense hadn't generated a hit as of press time against Gladstone starter Montgomery Pepin.
Alyssa Colvin's walk-off single in the eighth inning gave Kalkaska (26-12) a 5-4 victory in the semifinal against Negaunee.
Miller struck out 15 and didn't walk a batter in the game, going all eight innings. Negaunee collected eight hits.
Jaycee Mitchell had a big game for Kalkaska, going 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Lauren Judd, Lorelei Simkins, Miller, Violet Porter and Keanna Eiseler also had hits.
Gladstone topped Boyne City 15-0 in its semifinal.
Beaverton knocks out Gladiators
Beaverton scored four sixth-inning runs to top No. 3-ranked Traverse City St. Francis 5-4 in a Division 3 regional semifinal.
Maggie Napont and Stephanie Schichtel each collected three hits in four trips to the plate for the Gladiators (28-3-1). Sophie Hardy drove in two runs and Zoey Jetter and Brooke Meeker one each. Hardy, Jetter and Napont each had a double among their hits.
Beaverton went on to lose 2-1 to Evart in the final.
DIVISION 1
No. 7 Grand Blanc tops TC Central 7-0
TC Central (23-15): Cate Heethuis 2-3, 2B; Daisy Brewer 1-3; Audrey Williams 5 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 7 K, 1 BB in relief.
