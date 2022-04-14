TRAVERSE CITY — Onekama’s girls basketball posted the highest team grade-point average in the entire state.
The Portagers put up a combined GPA of 3.99832, the highest for any team in the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan awards announced this week.
Midland’s girls combined for a 3.99638 GPA in Division 1 and Traverse City St. Francis 3.97194 in Division 3 for the top three team GPAs.
Teams with a GPA of 3.30 or higher earn academic all-state from BCAM, while those 3.00-3.29 are honorable mention.
Other girls teams earning academic all-state included Traverse City West (3.74), Petoskey (3.68) and Traverse City Central (3.66) in Division 1, Boyne City (3.83), Manistee (3.70), Cadillac (3.69) and Kingsley (3.55) in Division 2, St. Francis, Manton (3.88), Glen Lake (3.82), Elk Rapids (3.81), McBain (3.81), Lake City (3.74), Benzie Central (3.74), East Jordan (3.67), Charlevoix (3.66), Grand Traverse Academy (3.48) and Grayling (3.39) in Division 3 and Onekama, Gaylord St. Mary (3.90), Lake Leelanau St. Mary (3.80), McBain Northern Michigan Christian (3.78), Manistee Catholic (3.73), Bellaire (3.71), Mesick (3.67), Frankfort (3.59), Brethren (3.43) and Ellsworth (3.37) in Division 4.
Area boys teams drawing academic all-state honors included Petoskey (3.73) and TC Central (3.61) in Division 1, Cadillac (3.53) in Division 2, TC St. Francis (3.55), Benzie Central (3.55), Elk Rapids (3.52), McBain (3.52), East Jordan (3.49), Mesick (3.44) and Grayling (3.30) in Division 3 and Ellsworth (3.60), Onekama (3.50), McBain NMC (3.40) and Bellaire (3.30) in Division 4. Manistee and Lake City were honorable mentions.
Individual academic all-state and BCAM’s Best, the organization’s all-state teams, will be published the week of April 24.
Buckley’s Landon Kulawiak was honored as one of the state’s top shooters, ending up seventh on the BCAM top 10 in 3-point field goal percentage for those shooting over 50 treys on the season. The Bears’ freshman guard knocked down 62 of 132 triples this season for a 46.97 percent clip.
Buckley ended third as a team in 3-point percentage at 38.48 percent, with TC St. Francis ninth (34.26) and Mesick 10th (33.64).
McBain NMC senior Trevin Winkle closed out the season 10th in the state in free-throw percentage at 86.14 percent, and the Comets placed third as a team at 73.15 percent. Glen Lake was eighth as a team in the girls’ 3-point top 10 at 33.33 percent.
McBain NMC’s Kyle Benthem and Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s Matt Barnowski earned selection as Regional Coaches of the Year for boys.
Benthem won the Region 13 honors, topping Mesick’s Kyle Duby in voting among nine nominees. Barnowski beat out Benzie Central’s Josh Crocker on Region 14 ballots, with Cadillac’s Ryan Benzenberg third and Petoskey’s Matt Tamm fourth out of 10 nominees.
McBain’s Drew Bronkema and Glen Lake’s Jason Bradford won Regional Coach of the Year honors for girls.
Bronkema edged out Lake City’s Bill Tisron in voting among nine nominees, while Bradford came out on top in a regional with Gaylord St. Mary’s Pat Schultz finishing second and Elk Rapids’ Mike Brown third.
Area players earning the Outstanding Senior Student Athlete Award, which requires seniors to have played four years of basketball and maintain a grade-point average above 3.80, include the following: Cole Robinson, Bellaire; Nate Childers, Benzie Central; Quinn Zickert, Benzie Central; Aaron Bess, Boyne City; Grand Kitson, East Jordan; Mason Malpass, East Jordan; Carter Sherman, East Jordan; Emery Rubert, Elk Rapids; Jack Spencer, Elk Rapids; Brayden Steenwyk, Ellsworth; Caleb Caul, Grayling; Cameron Ketchum, Grayling; Brett Peterson, Kingsley; Brendan McComb, Manistee Catholic; Lucas McKernan, Manton; Connor Ciolek, Glen Lake; Tyler Koetje, McBain; Brock Maloney, McBain; Dylan Schonert, McBain; Joe Winkel, McBain; Jonas Lanser, McBain NMC; Trevin Winkle, McBain NMC; Dylan Aldridge, Petoskey; Nathan Barbera, TC Central; Carson Bourdo, TC Central; Keegan Opper, TC Central; Adam Gerberding, TC St. Francis; Maddie Evans, Bellaire; Chloe Burdick, Benzie Central; Elise Johnson, Benzie Central; Cassidy Palin, Benzie Central; Grace Dawson, Boyne City; Lydia Schamanek, Cadillac; Gracie Tweedale, Cadillac; Anna Whipple, Cadillac; Taylor Petrosky, Charlevoix’; Camryn Turkelson, Charlevoix; Mary Gregorski, Elk Rapids; Monika Gregorski, Elk Rapids; Gabby Krakow, Elk Rapids; Madi Clouse, Frankfort; Taylor Myers, Frankfort; Lucy Reznich, Frankfort; Tara Townsend, Frankfort; Molly Kinser, Gaylord; Kate Mumford, Gaylord; Kennedy Neff, Gaylord; Sydney Poynter, Gaylord; Bailey Murrell, Gaylord St. Mary; Karly Roelofs, Kingsley; Chloe Bisballe, Lake City; Makenzy Sluiter, Leland; Skylar Wiesen, Leland; Alyssa Jackoviak, Manistee; Grace Bradford, Glen Lake; Skyler Bufalini, Glen Lake; Jessica Robbins, Glen Lake; Makenna Scott, Glen Lake; Taylor benthem, McBain; Mya Eisenga, McBain; Emily Gilde, McBain; Emma Schierbeek, McBain; Megan Bennett, McBain NMC; Lexi Abraham, Mesick; Mattie Akom, Mesick; Maegan Hrachovina, Onekama; Mairin McCarthy, Onekama; Ellery McIsaac, Onekama; Kaylin Sam, Onekama; Sophie Wisniski, Onekama; Elizabeth Pollion, Petoskey; Natalie Dykstra, TC Central; Lindsey Hart, TC Central; Bryce Roy, TC Central; Katelynn Dix, Grand Traverse Academy; Colleen Hegewald, TC St. Francis; Cora Pomaranski, TC St. Francis.
Area players earning BCAM Team First awards — given to one player per team who most exemplifies putting team before self, teamwork, commitment, service and sacrifice — include the following: Jake Griffis, Bear Lake; Mick Robinson, Bellaire; Ike Koscielski, Benzie Central; Scotty Haley, Boyne City; Nick Wilson, Brethren; Connor McGowan, Cadillac; Granger Kitson, East Jordan; Charlie Ward, Elk Rapids; Owen Triebold, Grayling; Christian Park, Lake City; Brendan McComb, Manistee Catholic; Carson Danford, Manton; Taigger Ritter, Glen lake; Brock Maloney, McBain; Trevin Winkle, McBain NMC; Caleb Linna, Mesick; Sawyer Christensen, Onekama; Nathan Barbera, TC Central; Owen Somerville, TC St. Francis; Karsyn Fischer, Bellaire; Shelby Bentley, Benzie Central; Ella Day, Boyne City; Dawn Bradley, Brethren; Olivia Smith, Cadillac; Lauren Shepard, Charlevoix; Gabby Krakow, Elk Rapids; Lucy Reznich, Frankfort; Sydney Poynter, Gaylord; Alison Helinski, Grayling; Coral Bott, Kingsley; Arrisa Brown, Lake City; Kaelyn Dunham, Lake Leelanau St. Mary; Ella Knudsen, Leland; Emma Moser, Mancelona; Calli Ronning, Manistee; Leah Stickney, Manistee Catholic; Megan Moffit, Manton; Betti Beck, Glen lake; Claire Goodrich, McBain; Jada VanNoord, McBain NMC; Mattie Akom, Mesick; Maegan Krachovina, Onekama; Madeline Shaw, Petoskey; Julia Jones, GT Academy; Mary Kate Carroll, TC St. Francis.
