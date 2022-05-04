Onekama logo

Onekama

SOFTBALL STATE RANKINGS

Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association rankings

DIVISION 1

1. Allen Park

2. South Lyon

3. Macomb Dakota

4. Walled Lake Northern

5. Woodhaven

6. Farmington Hills Mercy

7. Grand Blanc

8. Anchor Bay

9. Jenison

10. Canton

Honorable mention: Byron Center, East Kentwood, Grandville, Lakeland, Howell, Hudsonville, Mattawan, Midland, Rockford, South Lyon East, Zeeland West.

DIVISION 2

1. Jackson Northwest

2. Owosso

3. Chelsea

4. Gaylord

5. Escanaba

6. Frankenmuth

7. Muskegon Oakridge

8. Detroit Country Day

9. Clio

10. Essexville Garber

Honorable mention: Linden, Marysville, North Branch, Stevenson Lakeshore, Trenton, Wayland Union.

DIVISION 3

1. Richmond

2. Buchanan

3. Millington

4. Traverse City St. Francis

5. Central Montcalm

6. Almont

7. Algonac

8. Schoolcraft

9. Beaverton

10. Negaunee

Honorable mention: Blissfield, Charlevoix, Clinton, Coloma, Delton Kellogg, Gladstone, Grandville Calvin Christian, Grass Lake, Kingsley, Laingsburg, New Lothrop, North Muskegon, Standish-Sterling.

DIVISION 4

1. Unionville-Sebewaing

2. Holton

3. Riverview Gabriel Richard

4. Whiteford

5. Mendon

6. Hillman

7. Portland St. Patrick

8. Decatur

9. Breckenridge

10. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Honorable mention: Bridgman, Kalamazoo Christian, Inland Lakes, Ishpeming, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Marion, Norway, Onekama, Rogers City, River Valley.

