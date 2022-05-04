SOFTBALL STATE RANKINGS
Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association rankings
DIVISION 1
1. Allen Park
2. South Lyon
3. Macomb Dakota
4. Walled Lake Northern
5. Woodhaven
6. Farmington Hills Mercy
7. Grand Blanc
8. Anchor Bay
9. Jenison
10. Canton
Honorable mention: Byron Center, East Kentwood, Grandville, Lakeland, Howell, Hudsonville, Mattawan, Midland, Rockford, South Lyon East, Zeeland West.
DIVISION 2
1. Jackson Northwest
2. Owosso
3. Chelsea
4. Gaylord
5. Escanaba
6. Frankenmuth
7. Muskegon Oakridge
8. Detroit Country Day
9. Clio
10. Essexville Garber
Honorable mention: Linden, Marysville, North Branch, Stevenson Lakeshore, Trenton, Wayland Union.
DIVISION 3
1. Richmond
2. Buchanan
3. Millington
4. Traverse City St. Francis
5. Central Montcalm
6. Almont
7. Algonac
8. Schoolcraft
9. Beaverton
10. Negaunee
Honorable mention: Blissfield, Charlevoix, Clinton, Coloma, Delton Kellogg, Gladstone, Grandville Calvin Christian, Grass Lake, Kingsley, Laingsburg, New Lothrop, North Muskegon, Standish-Sterling.
DIVISION 4
1. Unionville-Sebewaing
2. Holton
3. Riverview Gabriel Richard
4. Whiteford
5. Mendon
6. Hillman
7. Portland St. Patrick
8. Decatur
9. Breckenridge
10. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Honorable mention: Bridgman, Kalamazoo Christian, Inland Lakes, Ishpeming, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Marion, Norway, Onekama, Rogers City, River Valley.
