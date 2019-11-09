KINGSLEY — The district final matchup lived up to its billing and the Kingsley Stags did not disappoint — not by a long shot.
The No. 2-ranked Stags (11-0) hosted No. 1-ranked Muskegon Oakridge (10-1) at Rodes Field in Kingsley on Saturday afternoon and delighted the home crowd with a 51-34 win in the Division 5 district final.
With the top-ranked team out of the field, the Stags are guaranteed to host next week — something the team is really looking forward to.
”We haven’t lost at Rodes in the last two years so I think that is one of the things that drives us to keep going,” Stags senior running back Owen Graves said.
The win marks 13 straight home wins for the Stags, but this one means more than the rest to head coach Tim Wooer.
”It was a great win and I’m really proud of our kids and just how they fought,” Wooer said. “We were minus-two on turnovers, had a floppy punt and gave them great field position, but to score 50 points against a team like that is impressive and our kids were resilient like they have been all year.
”One of the best wins in my coaching career, what an awesome time.”
The Stags were given a monumental task of stopping Oakridge running back Leroy Quinn, who is the school’s all-time leading rusher, and did a good job of limiting big plays from the senior. Quinn was responsible for three of Oakridge’s five touchdowns, but all came from inside the 3-yard line after multiple attempts at the endzone, including two scores on fourth-and-goal.
Graves said the Stags’ defense prepared for Quinn by acting like they were preparing to play their own star running back, Ayden Mullin. The defense kept Quinn in front of themselves and forced the senior to move laterally to find a hole, giving the Stags enough time to chase him down before he found a seam.
”I think our kids rose to the occasion,” Wooer said. “And when we played the No. 1 team in the state and they had a running back of that caliber, I knew that our kids would rise to the occasion. They are an incredibly competitive group.”
The Stags out-rushed the Eagles 352-172, beating Oakridge at it’s own bread and butter.
Graves opened the scoring for Kingsley on their very first possession. Following a quick three-and-out by the Eagles, Graves took the second play from scrimmage 55-yards to the house on a veer right after juking two defenders. Tyler Inthisone ran in a read-option for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
The Eagles clapped back immediately with quarterback Ethen Dailey taking a designed QB draw 34-yards to the left pylon for a touchdown on the next possession. A delay of game set the Eagles back on the two-point attempt and eventually they missed the throw, keeping the score at 8-6.
The first quarter spanned 44 minutes and was a dog fight from the get-go. The next blow was delivered by Mullin when he swept right and waited patiently behind his blockers before cutting all the way back to the left pylon for a 25-yard score. But Oakridge came back swinging. Quinn would find paydirt for the first time on Friday with 2:45 left in the first stanza, but the Eagles missed the extra point to remain down by 4.
Kingsley kept the ball moving throughout the game but set the Eagles up with great field position on two occasions. The first came after the Stags widened the lead to 24-12 on a 43-yard touchdown run by Mullin to start the second quarter.
The Eagles stumbled on their possession but got a break when Kingsley’s offense came back onto the field.
On the first play post-punt, Graves caught a pass in the flat only to be leveled by an Oakridge defender, sending the ball flying into the air where the Eagles recovered at the Stags 10-yard line. Quinn capitalized and found the endzone on fourth-and-three at the 3, making it a 24-20 Kingsley lead.
Graves toted in another score from 24-yards out in the second quarter to make it 30-20 at the break.
”We told our kids that they were going to play a great team at some point, whether it’s for a district or regional championship or semifinal,” Wooer said. “You’re going to play that state championship type game.”
This was that game for the Stags and they knew they needed to execute in the second half in order to put the Eagles away.
Kingsley got the ball to start the third quarter, but their first drive was ended quickly with an interception the Eagles returned to the Stags 15. The Kingsley defense forced a turnover on downs, but the offense sputtered and were forced to punt out of their own endzone. The punt was shanked and landed at the 10-yard line, setting the Eagles up for a Corey Vanderputte touchdown that brought them within three points at 30-27. They wouldn’t get any closer.
Kingsley marched down the field on a nine-play, 55-yard drive that included a successful fake punt pass and ended with a 5-yard rushing score from Inthisone.
”They made some great plays against us and caught us out of position,” Eagles head coach Cary Harger said. “They ran really hard. That is a good football team.”
The Inthisone touchdown proved to be enough to beat the Eagles but Payson Caballero and Mullin each added a score on the ground in the fourth to make it 51-34.
”That was an unbelievable feeling that we will definitely remember forever,” Inthisone said. “It gives us a lot of momentum and it will be great to be back at home next week to have all of our fans being loud and crazy for us, that really helps us a lot.”
Mullin led all rushers with 161 yards on 14 carries, scoring three times while adding nine tackles on defense. Graves carried the ball 12 timed for 122 yards and two scores and added an interception on defense while Caballero got the lionshare of carries with 20 for 71 yards and a score.
Will Whims snagged an interception just before half that stopped the Eagles’ chances of making it a one-score game. Joe Lewis added nine tackles and Riley Brock tallied a tackle for loss. The Kingsley defense allowed only 250 yards of total offense for the Eagles and the Stags offense was the first team to post more than 20 points versus Oakridge.
The undefeated Stags will host Freeland (9-2) for the regional final game next week. Preliminary plans are to play on Friday night but the schedule is at the mercy of weather and travel.
”We think we’re a pretty good football team and as long as we take care of ourselves and don’t beat ourselves we will be fine,” Wooer said. “There’s a lot of really good teams left. We played well today but I don’t know if we played well enough to win a state championship. Fortunately we get to play another week, our motto is just one more week.”
