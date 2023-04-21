TRAVERSE CITY — At this rate, Dillyn Mohr is going to want to play Traverse City Central all the time.
The Traverse City West sophomore scored her first varsity goal in her first game against rival TC Central as the Titans opened up Big North Conference play with a 2-0 win against the Trojans in Thursday’s Big North Conference girls soccer game at the Trojan Athletic Complex.
“It was off a corner and since I’m the tallest on the team, coach always wants me in guarding the goalie so the goalie can’t see,” Mohr said. “It feels really good to be an underclassman and scoring for the team, especially as a defender who doesn’t really get to score so many goals.”
West’s other goal came from Avery Plummer, the only freshman on varsity for either squad.
Both teams wore yellow armbands in honor of TC Central coach Charley Needham’s younger brother Carson, a Central grad who passed away in a Feb. 19 car accident on his way back to Northern Michigan University.
Donations raised during the game went to the TCAPS band boosters in honor of Carson, who played in the band at Central and NMU. The second Central-West matchup on May 9 will also raise funds for the band in Carson’s memory.
“That’s just awesome,” Charley Needham said. “My players and parents were saying that they wanted me to do something, and I said that’s wonderful and my family would absolutely bless and appreciate anything that you guys want to do. They mentioned wanting to do something, but I didn’t know, so it’s just definitely nice.”
Central (2-4, 0-1 Big North) took some of that emotion and generated early scoring threats but came away without any goals.
Mohr cashed in on a corner kick opportunity, collecting a Lily Smith rebound off the post before depositing it herself for a 1-0 lead 17:08 before halftime for West (3-1-1, 1-0 Big North).
Plummer made it 2-0 with 23:34 left in the game. Again, Smith played the ball in but didn’t get an assist because it contacted the goaltender in between.
“It feels nice being the hometown rivals and being able to win for a few years in a row,” Plummer said. “Having the first one under my belt feels pretty good. They’ve been playing together for a while, but we’ve got a good team here for a couple years, so I’m pretty confident.”
Central pressured late, pushing sophomore Tessa Petty and senior Elizabeth Thaxton when Addison Booher came out down the stretch after playing the rest of the game with a wrap on her right thigh. That left Mohr and senior Ahna Campbell defending them.
“Tessa and Elizabeth are really fast, and that put a lot of pressure on us,” Mohr said.
West junior midfielder Lila Warren left with a right ankle injury with 10:29 remaining and didn’t return.
“It was pretty even, to say the least,” Titans’ first-year head coach Ed Fantozzi said. “It was a great day to play soccer. Both teams seemed evenly matched. The girls played a little shaky at the beginning of the first half, but other than that, we didn’t give them much in the second half.”
West sophomore goalie Gwen Allore made seven saves, including one Fantozzi called “stellar” in a matchup with Central sophomore netminder Amelia Jordan that could be a regular feature for years to come.
“We got one out of a defender, Dillyn put in a nice corner goal,” Fantozzi said. “They made a couple mistakes, and we scored. We had a couple of blips in the first half, but they didn’t score. And then that was it.”
Needham was happy with his team’s performance in what was the BNC opener for both squads.
“We played so well,” Needham said. “These girls are amazing, and they put in so much work. The results are what they are. Can’t change them. We can grow from them and learn from them. I think it’s a very different game next time.
“I was telling girls they played really well. It doesn’t feel like a 2-0 loss. It doesn’t feel like a normal West loss. We thought we controlled most of the game. Just a few fluke mistakes. It’s part of the game.”
Central snapped a 13-game losing skid to West in 2021 with a 2-1 victory. The Titans have won all three matchups since then by shutout.
“Right now, we’re focusing on just tuning the defense up, making sure that that’s solid,” Fantozzi said. “That’s one of the ways to get far in the postseason, just being able to stop people from scoring. They seem to be able to do that with teams with solid forwards.”
Aside from a 5-0 road loss to No. 7-ranked Troy Athens, the Titans have given up only one goal this season across four other games.
West topped Central 3-0 and 1-0 last season, and uncharacteristically the two haven’t faced off a third time in two straight postseasons (three, counting the canceled 2020 COVID-19 year).
The game was technically a home date for West, whose field is getting upgrades and won’t be available until next school year.
“Being displaced is very interesting,” Fantozzi said. “Your practice sites change on a dime.”
West practiced most often inside the track behind the school, but also at Thirlby Field.
West hosts Marquette at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Keystone Soccer Complex. Central hosts Muskegon Mona Shores at noon Saturday.
TC West won the junior varsity contest 2-0, a week after the two tied 1-1.
