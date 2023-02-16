GAYLORD — There is drama brewing in the Ski Valley Conference after Onaway pulled off a surprising road win and downed the Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds.
No. 8 Gaylord St. Mary (15-3, 11-1 Ski Valley) went into its Wednesday home matchup against Onaway (15-2, 12-1 Sky Valley) in first place in the Ski Valley, but the Cardinals made things interesting.
The Snowbirds were down almost 20 points in the first half, and the Cardinals put a stop to their second-half comeback as they came away with an 80-64 victory.
“We just came into St. Mary’s knowing they’ve been on a roll, and they are ranked in the state and have already beaten us by double digits,” Onaway head coach Eddy Szymoniak said. “Everyone wrote us off, but these guys overcame, just like they do every year.”
“We came in ready to play, and what a great feeling to beat the top school in the state,” he continued.
The Snowbirds are currently ranked No. 8 team in Division 4 in the state, but the Cardinals’ defensive pressure forced the Snowbirds to commit more than a dozen turnovers in the first half.
Because of those turnovers and consecutive fouls, Gaylord St. Mary started the third quarter down 47-28. Snowbird senior Gavin Bebble didn’t back down from the challenge of getting his team back into it.
After splashing multiple 3-pointers and feeding his teammates, Bebble helped cut the deficit to 56-47 and made it the smallest lead for the Cardinals since the early parts of the first quarter.
“I think we got a little careless, and we just wanted to keep pouring it on them,” Szymoniak said. “We took some careless shots.”
Bebble splashed 21 of his 33 points in the second half, but the duo of Onaway juniors Jadin Mix and Austin Veal put a stop to it.
“Those two are the reason they’re All-Staters and are two of the best players in the state,” Szymoniak said. “I love those two kids, and they’re the hardest workers here.”
Veal and Mix combined for 57 of the 80 points. Veal racked up 30 points as Mix dropped 27.
The Snowbirds entered the fourth down 60-48, but the Cardinal duo combined for 16 points in the quarter. Their stellar efforts made it challenging to muster a comeback despite Bebble dropping 13 in the final eight minutes of the Ski Valley battle.
“Bebble is our captain and senior leader that has been playing at a high level all year.” St. Mary head coach Dale Jacob said.
The fouls and turnovers were cut down in the second half as the Snowbirds were able to drive to the hole and get the fouls they’ve been getting all season. But it wasn’t enough in the end.
As the season winds down, Onaway has a half-game lead on St. Mary. The Cardinals have three SVC games remaining while the Snowbirds have four, including a makeup date with Pellston that was tacked on to the end of the season after a Feb. 2 postponement. So a shared conference title is still in the cards if both Onaway and St. Mary win out their conference slates.
Jacob notes that although the season isn’t over, it’s tough to swallow the loss knowing a win would have dramatically helped their chances at the conference crown.
The Snowbirds travel to Central Lake on Wednesday as the Cardinals face Inland Lakes — who is currently in third place.
