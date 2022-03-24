EAST LANSING — Matt Barnowski felt his squad had Breslin potential after their game against Benzie Central.
The Lake Leelanau St. Mary varsity boys basketball coach admits that’s weird, seeing as how the Eagles lost that contest on Feb. 16. But the lessons taken from that defeat and the realization that the Division 4 Eagles could hang with an elite Division 3 team boosted St. Mary’s confidence.
That confidence has translated into eight straight wins and a bus trip to East Lansing for a state championship semifinal battle against Ewen-Trout Creek on Thursday.
“That was a turning point,” Barnowski said of the loss to the Huskies. “We knew they were a good team, and we knew we played well but didn’t play our best. ... We came back to practice the next day, and you could see how focused the kids were.”
The focus has yet to waver.
The Eagles haven’t had a cupcake on their schedule since the loss to Benzie. They beat a Traverse City Christian team — with arguably one of the best scorers in northern Michigan in Brock Broderick — twice, took down Buckley in what has become a budding rivalry twice, slowed down the high-powered offense of Ellsworth, blemished an undefeated and No. 1-ranked McBain Northern Michigan Christian for the program’s first regional championship in 72 years, and handled business against Fulton in the state quarterfinals.
Barnowski said he noticed something different about his team after the first victory over Buckley on March 3. That was parents’ night at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, and the Eagles took that opportunity to honor the mother, father and family of the late James Hearne.
Hearne, a Lake Leelanau student and member of the basketball program, died accidentally in May 2020. He would have been a senior on this year’s team.
“That’s who these kids are playing for,” Barnowski said. “They’re playing for their school. They’re playing for their community. They’re playing for James. We’ve told them that James was a kid that gave 100 percent on everything he did, and that’s what he expects you guys to do. Even though he’s not here with you. He’s watching from above.”
Barnowski said he’s never been around a team tighter than the crew he puts on the floor night after night. After honoring Hearne, Barnowski said they seemed to get even tighter.
“They’re playing with a purpose and playing better than they’ve played all year,” he said.
That high level of play comes not just from talent and skill, but dedication and effort. Barnowski said what separates this team from teams of the past is the work put in during the offseason.
Barnowski and his coaching staff put the Eagles through a preseason gauntlet ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. During the summer, they played 18 games in four days and followed that up with a trip to Cadillac for four more games before heading to Mancelona for a few scrimmages.
“We decided to give them a couple weeks off after that, but they didn’t want it,” Barnowski said. “They were right back in the gym a few days later. That really showed the determination and grit and grind of these kids.”
Barnowski planned to study their opponent, the Ewen-Trout Creek Panthers, into the “wee hours of the night” Wednesday ahead of the state semifinal matchup. E-TC finished the season ranked fifth in the final Associated Press polls and boasts a 2,000-point scorer in Jaden Borseth — making him just the 46th player in state history to reach that mark in boys basketball
“They’re a very good and well-disciplined team,” Barnowski said. “They’re long. They’re athletic. They’re very similar to McBain NMC, only a little thicker. They look like football players.”
The Eagles have some football players on their team, too.
Dylan Barnowski, Shawn Bramer, August Schaub and Matthew Kohler all played for an 8-player state championship just this past November. They’re quite familiar with the bright lights and the big stage that come with playing for a state title.
“Those four kids seem more relaxed right now than they have been,” Barnowski said. “I’m sure them making a run the last couple years in football has something to do with that. They’ve been there. They’ve reached the peak. They know what it takes.”
The Eagles made a pitstop on their way to East Lansing on Wednesday.
They practiced at Ferris State University, and Barnowski had current Bulldog and former Glen Lake Laker Reece Hazelton come and speak to the team. Hazelton also knows what it takes to make it to a state championship game, helping the 2017-18 Lakers get to the Breslin and win a game on the home court of the Michigan State Spartans before falling to Detroit Edison in the championship bout.
Hazelton told Barnowski’s crew to enjoy the moment and to “relax and remember that they’re playing against other high school kids with the same feelings and emotions they have.”
“That’s basically what our pregame talk is going to be,” Barnowski said. “Get out there, take a second, look around, enjoy the view for a minute and then go back to doing what we do.”
The Eagles and Panthers tip off at 5:30 p.m.
