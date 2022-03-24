Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%.