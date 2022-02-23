TRAVERSE CITY — Sure, it didn’t compare — or even come close — to the famed ice storm that froze northern Michigan and other parts of the Midwest exactly 100 years ago. But why take the risk?
That mindset and worries about the safety of traveling during a potentially hazardous winter storm led to the postponements and cancelations of hundreds of high school athletic events across the region Tuesday. Most were rescheduled, some have not been and likely will not be due to how late in the regular season the cancelations came.
Traverse City West’s regional hockey game in Grand Haven, originally slated for Tuesday evening, was moved to 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. Titans Athletic Director Jason Carmien said he had preemptive talks on Monday with Grand Haven as well as Benzie Central, which was set to play West in boys and girls basketball Tuesday, to put plans in place if the games did indeed need to be postponed.
“It was hard to tell when the weather was coming in (yesterday), but it certainly arrived,” Carmien said. “I’m glad we didn’t travel anywhere, and it all worked out for the best.”
“When you get into (Michigan High School Athletic Association) events, the timeline is tight,” he continued. “Grand Haven was very understanding (Monday) and worked out an alternative date and time. It’s not ideal for our kids and families, but we’re going to get that game in because it’s an MHSAA tournament game.”
Titans varsity hockey head coach Jeremy Rintala said the cancellation was “kind of a disruption” to the team, but he added that student safety rises above competition.
“We had a good practice (Monday). The guys were ready to play. They’re disappointed, but it affects both teams. It shouldn’t be a huge deal,” Rintala said. “Hopefully we play well and move on.”
If the Titans play well enough and win, they will host the Traverse City Bay Reps at Howe Arena on Friday.
The National Weather Service in Gaylord issued an ice storm warning that remained in effect until midnight Wednesday. The forecast called for “significant icing” of an estimated two-tenths of an inch as well as up to an inch of snow. Most of the area experienced a mix of rain and snow with temperatures in the high teens to low 20s.
The NWS also said those traveling should be prepared for “ice-covered roadways” and said travel could be “nearly impossible at times” in some areas. Weather service officials “strongly discouraged” travel during the storm warning and advised those who did have to travel to keep a flashlight as well as emergency food and water in the vehicle.
Superintendents and athletic directors in the affected areas had to take all of that into consideration, resulting in most schools simply closing up shop for the day.
Traverse City Central AD Justin Thorington said dealing with the weather during the winter sports season isn’t anything new.
“We’re not meteorologists, but we obviously keep our eye on the weather,” Thorington said. “I’m always looking a week out to just keep that in mind and see what’s going on. But it’s northern Michigan, and things can change three times in an hour.”
Those changes mean scrambling to communicate with coaches, athletes, parents, opposing school officials, referees, the MHSAA and bus drivers.
Although the wiggle room might not be there to squeeze in all of the canceled games while trying to keep the student-athletes fresh for the impending postseason, Thorington also said the decisions being made need to answer just one question — “Is it safe for kids?”
“Sometimes it gets to the point that you cancel games because you want to be proactive and communicative and let parents plan accordingly,” Thorington said. “Sometimes you cancel and things will be fine. Sometimes you don’t cancel and things seem like they’ll be totally fine, but it ends up being kind of gnarly.”
Aside from the TC West playoff hockey game, both the Titans boys and girls basketball games against Benzie Central were postponed and rescheduled. The girls play Wednesday, and the boys are slated for March 3. The Buckley boys basketball game at Lake Leelanau St. Mary was also moved to March 3.
Other Tuesday games rescheduled to Wednesday included Charlevoix at Boyne City boys basketball, Boyne City at Petoskey girls basketball, Forest Area at Johannesburg-Lewiston girls basketball, Manistee at Montague boys basketball, Lake City at Gaylord girls basketball, and Cadillac vs. Tawas ice hockey.
