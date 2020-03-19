GAYLORD — It's been awhile since Reagan Olli last made a high school save.
The Gaylord standout soccer goalie and state champion skier faces the proposition of not having played goaltender in high school basically for two years when she starts at Division 2 Michigan Technological University next fall.
The Blue Devils starting netminder missed almost all of last year, playing in the field instead of in net as the result of a broken wrist sustained while skiing. She got in some time in goal during districts.
Now, the spring season remains in serious doubt as the spread of the coronavirus looms over the sports world.
"I'm bummed and hoping soccer can work out with that," Olli said. "But at least we got the ski season in. I was banking on some getting some good playing time (in soccer) this season, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen."
She's put in playing time with her travel teams, the Petoskey Breakers U19 and Gaylord Extreme.
The 5-foot-8 Olli posted 19 shutouts in 48 career starts over three seasons at Gaylord, earning second-team all-Big North Conference and all-district netminder honors as a sophomore. She'll be heading to Michigan Tech with Blue Devils teammate Vayda Voss.
"I've been looking at Tech since I was little," said Olli, who plans to major in biology. "My family visited the area a lot. I love the Houghton area."
Olli said she may join MTU's downhill skiing club team in addition to soccer.
With Mont Ripley across the Keweenaw Waterway in Hancock, skiing access is another factor Tech offered.
Olli also visited Northland College (Wisconsin), Minnesota-Duluth, College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. She had some smaller schools out West recruiting her for skiing as well, but ultimately the Huskies' soccer offer won out.
"I know a lot of people that do both soccer and ski," Olli said. "It helps with footwork and agility in both. I'm passionate about both skiing and soccer, so it was tough to just do one or the other."
