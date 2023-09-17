FRANKFORT — Frankfort has become the place to be in September after the picturesque northern Michigan town put a bow on another successful Ironman 70.3 for the third year in a row.
Sunday's Ironman 70.3 in Frankfort opened its doors to professional triathlon athletes for the first time, and some of the participants got inspired to be near those who do triathlons for a living.
A pair of Canadians turned their iron will into gold as they won the brutal endurance competition built to test the physical limits of every competitor that takes on the 1.2-mile swim in Betsie Lake, the 56-mile bicycle ride along M-22, and the 13.1-mile half-marathon through Frankfort and Elberta.
Jackson Laundry, from Ontario, took first place in the men's pro group after clocking in at 3:36:48, and Toronto's Tamara Jewett captured first place in the women's pro race with a final time of 4:05:05.
For Laundry, the victory marked his fifth Ironman 70.3 title.
"Anytime you can get a win, it's an amazing day," Laundry said. "There are few and far between so many strong guys, and a lot are showing up who are capable of winning. It's whoever puts it all together."
After winning the race, both Laundry and Jewett partook in a champagne shower at the podium.
The duo, who are great friends, are real-life Ironman and Ironwoman — no pun intended.
"I've done more than 50 events a year," Laundry said.
There is no rest for the two because their everyday life entails training and making sure their bodies are ready for the next event.
Many of the professional triathlon athletes who competed Sunday were already planning for their next event immediately after crossing the finish line in Frankfort.
"I am going to Augusta, Georgia, next weekend," said Jackie Hering, who finished runner-up in the women's pro.
When Laundry and Jewett aren't training to do what most people can't do, they have cheat meals and relax.
"Pizza is my go-to when I don't know what I'm trying to make; and in 10 minutes, it delivers," Laundry said. "It's hard to pass sometimes."
Jewett said when she doesn't have a set schedule, she is sleeping for as long as she can.
"A lot of my life is scheduled, so anything where I don't have to plan for the day is always a luxury," she said.
Laundry and others were an inspiration to Todd Buckingham on Sunday. Buckingham won the Frankfort Ironman 70.3 last year.
"I ran the first lap with a pro who was on the second lap and made me push myself," Buckingham said. "I asked him if he would do another loop with me so I could keep pushing myself. He said, 'No, I'm already done.'"
The Grand Rapids native finished the race at 4:02:37.
Buckingham noticed a difference in course this year compared to last year.
"The only difference was on the run at the far turnaround because we didn't do a full loop of the parks," Buckingham said. "The wind was a lot better this year, maybe because the weather last year was cloudy and cold."
Buckingham said it took him a while to get back into racing form after coming off a long stint of planning his wedding, but he still made time to achieve the nearly impossible.
"I just got married two weeks ago, so this was my first big race," Buckingham said. "It was awesome having her and my stepdaughter out there on the course. It was inspiring."
The skies above Bestie Bay were blue with minimal clouds, making the course less daunting for others.
"The bike was difficult for me, but I felt great on the run," Lionel Sanders said.
Hering, a Wisconsin native, finished in second place in the women's pro race at 04:08:36. Sanders, who is also from Canada, finished runner-up in the men's pro race at 03:36:59.
Sanders has never been to Frankfort until Sunday and compared it to his hometown, Windsor.
"It's a beautiful place. I love being on the lake, and I grew up on Lake Erie, so it feels like home. Small town, so it's cool and beautiful," Sanders said.
Sanders, Laundry and Trevor Foley — the third-place finisher for the men's pro race — have gone against each other in almost every race in which they've participated.
"All three of us have finished ahead of each other at different races, so you never know what's going to happen," Laundry said.
Doing Ironman events for a living means they get a chance to see different parts of the world.
Jewett was in Finland last weekend, participating in the 70.3 World Championship.
"Finland is a beautiful place to swim and bike," she said.
The winners and runner-ups of the race couldn't be more excited to return to Frankfort next year.
"I love the course and the town here," Jewett said. "It was a nice, relaxed atmosphere. (Jackson) and I were both saying it reminds us of some of the Ontario races we used to do, and it was fun."
