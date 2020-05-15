LELAND — Saginaw Valley State is putting much of its special teams units in the hands of Keegen Royston.
Royston signed with the Division 2 Cardinals earlier this year, becoming the only dedicated long snapper on the team.
Last year's Cardinals long snapper, Jonathan Perry, missed the season with piriformis syndrome — an uncommon neuromuscular disorder caused when the piriformis muscle compresses the sciatic nerve — and won't play football again. SVSU made due with senior tight end Gavin Barnes taking over the role.
"We almost had a tryout for long snappers when Jonathan got hurt," SVSU special teams and outside linebackers coach Gabe Miller said. "Long snapper was a big priority for us this offseason."
Enter Royston, the Leland multi-sport athlete who plays football for Glen Lake and helped the Lakers to the Division 6 state championship game.
"You know you're going to get a good one if coach (Jerry) Angers is recommending him," Miller said. "He's a great kid and has an awesome story of what he's overcome in high school. He's definitely very mature for an 18-year-old."
Royston — whose father Eric passed away from cancer in March 2019, just after Keegen's basketball season ended — enters the 2020 season as the only long snapper on Saginaw Valley's roster. Senior linebacker Adam Tooley serves as the emergency snapper.
The Cardinals posted a 5-6 record last season, but were 8-3 the year prior.
Saginaw Valley already has Royston fully involved with the team, doing Zoom workouts with his position group two days a week and with the full team on two others.
Glen Lake has a good history with Saginaw Valley, with lineman Ben Kroll and linebacker Jonathan Wright already in this year's football recruiting class and Duke Angers about to enter his redshirt junior season as a tight end.
Royston (6-1, 210) also received interest from Alma, Hope, Olivet Nazarene and others, but wanted to stay in state.
Royston did some long snapping as a freshman and sophomore, and became serious about it as a junior, watching videos online to self-teach techniques. Then he attended Kohl's Kicking camps last summer, journeying to Alabama, Auburn and Alabama-Birmingham to both refine his skills and display them for coaches.
"I started to really get the hang of it at midseason," said Royston, plans to major in communications with a minor in advertising. "By playoffs, it was automatic."
Royston focused almost exclusively on snapping as a senior after a dislocated shoulder injury suffered in the season opener against New Lothrop his junior year limited how much he could play defensive end.
"The biggest thing is the speed and accuracy of getting it back there," former Glen Lake head coach Jerry Angers said. "He took ownership of it. He made a choice and said, 'I want to be a long snapper,' and did it pretty darn well."
