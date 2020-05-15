This was no ordinary game. Sure, two rivals clashed on the basketball court. For all the battling on the hardcourt, it reminded everyone that sometimes there are much more important battles being waged. Eric, Keegan and Gavin Royston have gone through that for over a year. Monday night, they not only did together, but with an entire community behind them. Eric Royston has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He wanted to see his sons play basketball together next year on the Comets' varsity, but now that length of time might not be a luxury he'll have.