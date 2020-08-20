TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Iceman Cometh Challenge won't arrive as scheduled on Nov. 7.
Organizers said they were unable to secure required permits for the race to happen, despite plans to reconfigure courses, arrange the start line so racers could social distance and develop a contactless system for packet pick up.
The announcement, which came midday Thursday, was initially seen as a bit premature by some.
"I think the racers were really looking at this as the last thing on the calendar," said Cody Sovis, Race Director for the Iceman. "It was so much later in the year that if anything was gonna work ... late October or November would be the safe time to have an event like this."
But the 5,500 expected riders and 8,000 to 10,000 spectators deserved answers when planning travel arrangements, said National Cherry Festival executive director Kat Paye.
"There's a lot of people that travel for the race, and we are under 90 days until the race," Paye said. "In our minds, this is go time."
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders to limit the spread of COVID-19 do not permit outdoor gatherings of more than 500. That includes spectators, participants and workers alike.
The race also cuts through state-managed trails, requiring permits from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Paye said the DNR isn't issuing permits for events that include more than 250 participants.
The 30-mile bike race runs from Kalkaska to Timber Ridge RV Resort in Traverse City.
"For the Bell's Cometh Challenge, 100 people under a normal year would be a single wave, and we typically have 38 waves in the morning and 55 total," Sovis said. "The scale of what we were looking at compared to the reality of what would be allowed and what would be encouraged was just completely out of whack."
The Festival Foundation, a nonprofit, manages two of the region's staple tourist events throughout the year. The Iceman and the National Cherry Festival, which was canceled in May.
Most of the foundation's income comes through event sponsors, local corporate membership and ticket sales. With both events being canceled, none of those are being funded.
That's why the Iceman is offering entrants the ability to donate their entry fee or transfer it to 2021. Refunds will be considered as well.
"(The Festival Foundation) support dozens of nonprofits directly through Iceman, and many dozens, through the Festival Foundation throughout the year," Sovis said. "They are organizations that do a lot for the community, and these are nonprofit organizations that have taken a huge hit."
Sovis said some of the smaller groups rely on large events like the Cherry Festival and the Iceman to exist.
"If you value the Iceman, if you value events like the Cherry Festival and if you enjoy what it means our community, consider donating," Sovis said. "But also keep in mind that these types of organizations have a big impact on all of these other myriad smaller programs that are also hurting and also help our community."
Information has already been shared to racers via email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.