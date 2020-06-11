ROCHESTER, Minn. — Another part of the Northwoods League plans to begin play July 1.
The summer collegiate baseball league approved its second "pod" for play, with this one comprised of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Booyah, La Crosse Loggers, Rockford Rivets, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Wisconsin Woodchucks.
The half dozen teams will rotate playing each other from July 1 through Aug. 20, capped with a two-day pod playoff series.
The plan includes fans attending games limited to 25 percent of stadium capacity. It also includes numerous precautions such as hand sanitizer stations, groups distanced at least six feet apart, required cashless payments, employees wearing masks and bans player throwing baseballs to fans or signing autographs. Physical contact between players, such as fist bumps and high fives, also is prohibited.
It's the second such pod approved by the Northwoods League. The other in Bismarck, North Dakota included relocating the Thunder Bay Border Cats to Bismarck and adding another new team there as well, with three Bismarck-based teams facing off throughout the season.
“Patience, creativity, and a focus on safety have paid off for Northwoods League fans and players,” said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover in a press release. “This next phase represents tremendous effort by our Affiliates to safely bring baseball back into their communities, and to provide their fans with a timeless way to spend quality time.”
Saints cancel opener
The Manistee Saints college baseball team canceled their season opener against the Oil City Stags, who are based out of Mount Pleasant, after the Stags coach suffered a heart attack this week.
The Saints, instead of hosting the Stags for four games this weekend, will conduct a team intrasquad game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Rietz Park in Manistee, also holding a "Meet the Team Day" with player introductions. Fans can watch from cars parked along the left-field fence along Vine Street or by bringing lawn chairs to sit along the third-base line off Forest Avenue.
The Saints feature a roster loaded with area talent, including Alex Strickland (TC West), Sam Schmitt (TC Central), Logan Briggs (TC Central), Roddy MacNeil (Brethren), Lucas Richardson (Brethren), Nick Brzezinski (TC West), Keaton Peck (TC St. Francis), Kirk Myers (Frankfort), Joey Muzljakovich (TC St. Francis), Austin Harper (Onekama), Kyle Gorski (Traverse City), Levi Irish (Gaylord), Zach Platt (Elk Rapids), Braedan Lundquist (Cadillac) and Cam Fewless (TC Central).
