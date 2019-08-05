Great Lakes EastWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Traverse City Pit Spitters48190.716-1L7-3
Kalamazoo Growlers32320.50014.56L3-7
Rockford Rivets33340.493151W6-4
Kenosha Kingfish29370.43918.52W6-4
Kokomo Jackrabbits25390.39121.55L2-8
Battle Creek Bombers22450.328264L2-8
Great Lakes WestWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters43230.652-2W7-3
Madison Mallards40270.5973.52W5-5
Wisconsin Woodchucks32340.485113W6-4
Lakeshore Chinooks32350.47811.51W4-6
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders31350.470124W7-3
Green Bay Booyah30370.44813.52L4-6
Great Plains EastWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Eau Claire Express36310.537-1W4-6
La Crosse Loggers33330.5002.51L5-5
Waterloo Bucks31350.4704.52L3-7
Duluth Huskies31350.4704.52L6-4
Thunder Bay Border Cats23410.35911.52W5-5
Great Plains WestWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
St. Cloud Rox42240.636-1L6-4
Willmar Stingers37290.56151W7-3
Rochester Honkers34320.51583L5-5
Mankato MoonDogs33340.4939.54W6-4
Bismarck Larks30370.44812.51L4-6

