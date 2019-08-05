|Great Lakes East
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STREAK
|LAST 10
|Traverse City Pit Spitters
|48
|19
|0.716
|-
|1L
|7-3
|Kalamazoo Growlers
|32
|32
|0.500
|14.5
|6L
|3-7
|Rockford Rivets
|33
|34
|0.493
|15
|1W
|6-4
|Kenosha Kingfish
|29
|37
|0.439
|18.5
|2W
|6-4
|Kokomo Jackrabbits
|25
|39
|0.391
|21.5
|5L
|2-8
|Battle Creek Bombers
|22
|45
|0.328
|26
|4L
|2-8
|Great Lakes West
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STREAK
|LAST 10
|Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
|43
|23
|0.652
|-
|2W
|7-3
|Madison Mallards
|40
|27
|0.597
|3.5
|2W
|5-5
|Wisconsin Woodchucks
|32
|34
|0.485
|11
|3W
|6-4
|Lakeshore Chinooks
|32
|35
|0.478
|11.5
|1W
|4-6
|Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
|31
|35
|0.470
|12
|4W
|7-3
|Green Bay Booyah
|30
|37
|0.448
|13.5
|2L
|4-6
|Great Plains East
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STREAK
|LAST 10
|Eau Claire Express
|36
|31
|0.537
|-
|1W
|4-6
|La Crosse Loggers
|33
|33
|0.500
|2.5
|1L
|5-5
|Waterloo Bucks
|31
|35
|0.470
|4.5
|2L
|3-7
|Duluth Huskies
|31
|35
|0.470
|4.5
|2L
|6-4
|Thunder Bay Border Cats
|23
|41
|0.359
|11.5
|2W
|5-5
|Great Plains West
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STREAK
|LAST 10
|St. Cloud Rox
|42
|24
|0.636
|-
|1L
|6-4
|Willmar Stingers
|37
|29
|0.561
|5
|1W
|7-3
|Rochester Honkers
|34
|32
|0.515
|8
|3L
|5-5
|Mankato MoonDogs
|33
|34
|0.493
|9.5
|4W
|6-4
|Bismarck Larks
|30
|37
|0.448
|12.5
|1L
|4-6
