TRAVERSE CIY — The Northern Shores Conference is starting up in the 2024 athletic school year, effectively ending a nearly 30-year run of the Lake Michigan Conference.
Six of the eight LMC schools are joining the Northern Shores, with East Jordan set to depart for the Ski Valley Conference in 2024. That leaves Traverse City St. Francis on the outside looking in for a conference starting in a year.
The Northern Shores Conference consists of Boyne City, Charlevoix, Elk Rapids, Grayling, Harbor Springs and Kalkaska from the Lake Michigan Conference, Kingsley from the Northwest Conference, and Cheboygan from the Straits Area Conference.
"As our enrollment has grown, we've slowly become the biggest school in the Northwest," Kingsley ninth-year Athletic Director Mitch Miggenberg said. "The Northwest Conference has been great to us, and we've had a great relationship. They've done nothing wrong."
The Lake Michigan Conference has existed since 1997.
Miggenberg said Kingsley informed the Northwest Conference of its intention to depart for the new league Monday. Kingsley applied to the Lake Michigan Conference for admission in 2017, but was denied.
"All eight schools had to be pragmatic about it and think about their communities," Boyne City superintendent Pat Little said. "It was not rushed."
Little said the conference aims to have some non-athletic aspects as well, with music and fine arts competitions and collaborations between schools possible in the future.
