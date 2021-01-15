SUTTONS BAY — Suttons Bay has its hands full ... again.
The Norsemen (10-0) head to Saturday's eight-player state finals against a top-ranked team for the second year in a row, taking on No. 1 Adrian Lenawee Christian (10-0) at 5:30 p.m. at The Legacy Center in Brighton.
Suttons Bay hung tight with Colon last season in Marquette's Superior Dome, falling 26-14 in the title game.
"We really don't want to lose again," Norse quarterback Nate Devol said. "We have every intention of kicking butt."
Devol, whose grandfather Calvin passed away from COVID-19 last week, leads Suttons Bay into a matchup of 10-0 teams.
Calvin Devol, a Vietnam War veteran, passed away last Wednesday at age 92 in Ohio.
"He was going strong," Devol said, "but COVID really took him early from us."
Suttons Bay head coach Garrick Opie — an Adrian native who played football for the public high school — grew up as neighbors and classmates with the mother of Lewanee's star running back Jameson Chesser.
Chesser earned selection as the Associated Press eight-player football Player of the Year after a season in which he did pretty much everything for the Cougars.
Chesser scored a touchdown on almost one-third of his carries, toting the rock 92 times for 1,179 yards and 29 TDs. He added 506 receiving yards (and 4 TDs), 178 pass yards (and two TDs), averaged 40.4 yards per punt, made 5-of-7 field goals and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
"We're definitely excited to play the best team," Devol said. "That team has a lot of hype, and we've heard a lot about them."
Quarterback Landon Gallant threw for 1,331 yards and 23 TDs, with only two interceptions. He also ran for 388 yards and six scores. Lenawee spreads catches out among Chesser, Elliott Addleman (433 yards, one TD) and Collin Davis (480 yards, 5 TDs).
"They'll be a formidable challenge, but that's a given at this stage," Opie said. "But we're also underestimated every year."
The Norsemen gave Colon its closest game of 2019 by far in a 26-14 state final, and pushed perennial powerhouse Pickford to the brink in the 2018 regional finals, 48-42.
Suttons Bay spreads its offense out more equitably, with Hugh Periard leading the way with 799 rush yards and 13 touchdowns, Shawn Bramer adding 622 yard and 11 TDs, Steven Bolger contributing 470 yards and seven TDs and Devol running for 301 yards and a pair of scores. Devol threw for 901 yards and 15 TDs, with Jake Murphy leading the receiving corps with 326 yards and five TDs, as well as Brayden Opie (257 yards, 6 TDs) and Periard (217 yards, 3 TDs).
All-state linebacker Michael Wittman leads the defense with 88 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He also blocked two punts this season, and Brayden Opie one. Big plays come regularly for the Norse, with four players posting double-digit tackles for loss in Wittman, Cam Alberts (16.5), Matthew Kohler (11) and Opie (10.5). Opie also led the team in sacks with 6.5, with Alberts adding 4.5 and Kohler four.
Last week's Cass City-Ithaca Division 7 playoff game at Legacy Center didn't feature spectators, but the eight-player final allows for 125 fans per team. Opie has said eight-player football gets the shaft for its state championships and should be playing at Ford Field with the other eight divisions. Normally, the eight-player finals are held at the Superior Dome in Marquette.
"We'd play in the parking lot at the school if we had to," Devol said, adding that last year's dome game prepared them for the heat they could see Saturday.
The pause caused by state government COVID-19 precautions allowed lineman Sean Wilson to return from a neck injury sustained Nov. 13 against Gaylord St. Mary.
Devol will need to be on top of his game, as Lenawee Christian blitzes a lot with an aggressive defense.
"We've got to play like lions, not sheep," Devol said. "That's what coach (Opie) told us. We like the position of being the underdogs."