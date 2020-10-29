SUTTONS BAY — Seems like just yesterday.
Maybe a few yesterdays, but yesterday nonetheless.
Suttons Bay defeated Manistee Catholic Central for the second time in five days, topping the Sabres 49-6 in Thursday’s Division 1 eight-player football playoff game at Suttons Bay.
“Last time we played them, I feel like a since it was a long bus ride and a weekend game, maybe it threw us off a little bit,” Norsemen junior running back Hugh Periard said.
Periard ran 16 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns this time around, with senior quarterback Nate Devol throwing four of his eight pass attempts for touchdowns.
Most of those went to Brayden Opie, who hauled in 88 yards on three receptions — all for touchdowns.
“Brayden, he’s a good player,” Periard said. “He scored a couple touchdowns this season. But this is a big game for him. He caught the ball well, and Nate threw it well. We’re looking good.”
The Norse — who topped Manistee Catholic 47-12 a week ago Saturday — move on to host Whittemore-Prescott next week, after the Cardinals beat Forest Area 58-28 Thursday.
“They’re a tough team,” Suttons Bay head coach Garrick Opie said of Whittemore. “They’re winning for a reason. One at a time for us; we’ve got to come here and play very well and see how it comes out.”
The Cardinals run a true single wing offense without a quarterback, grinding the ball on the ground.
Running backs Dakota Gagnon (who wears No. 7) and Kyle Fenner (No. 47) give W-P the name the scheme picked up recently — the Airport Offense, a play on 747.
Suttons Bay beat Whittemore 39-20 three weeks ago.
“We were in control against them, but they’re a good team,” Periard said. “They hit hard. It’ll be another physical game.”
Suttons Bay (7-0) scored four of the first five times they touched the ball in Thursday’s playoff opener. The only drive in that span that didn’t put points on the board came when Sabres senior linebacker Justin Stickney recovered a fumble.
Devol hit Brayden Opie for a 64-yard touchdown, Periard ran one in from 10 yards out and Shawn Bramer struck on a 1-yard run. In between, Manistee Catholic’s Mateo Barnett scored on a 55-yard TD run that would end up as the Sabers’ only score. That was only the first-quarter scoring.
“He had good touch on the ball tonight, he was seeing the field,” Opie said of Devol. “I think our running backs ran well tonight as well, within this tough defensive front.”
Periard added a 9-yard TD run in the second quarter, and Devol hit Jake Murphy for a 15-yard TD pass. Opie added TD catches of 9 and 15 yards in the third quarter. Murphy ended up with two catches for 80 yards, setting up Bramer’s TD run with a 65-yard reception.
The Norsemen outgained the Sabers 394-141.
Michael Wittman led the Norse defense with 11 tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss. Corbin Alberts added six stops, including three tackles for loss and a sack. Steven Bolger and Matt Kohler recorded six tackles each, with Kohler notching two tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. Kendrick DeFoe picked off a pass and MJ Romo recovered a fumble.
“They’re a good team,” Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski said. “There’s no way around that. They’re well coached, they’re well disciplined and that’s just a fine football team over there. We hung with him the best we couldn’t the first half and we just ran out of gas in the second.”
Barnett completed seven of 11 passes for 56 yards for MCC, and also led the Sabers in rushing with 73 yards on nine carries.
Manistee Catholic (1-6) opened up a promising season with a 22-8 win over Baldwin, but since dropped six in a row. The Sabers lose six seniors, including Stickney, Barnett, Dean Sturgeon, Adam Pierce, Marco Luna and Blake Johnson.
“This is one of the classes that from where they started four years ago definitely made the most progress,” Szymanski said. “Watching these guys grow was fun and watching them all come together as a team is definitely something that is bigger than the game.”
Opie said the Sabers’ aggressive defense provided a good look at how the Norse offensive line can respond.
“I really wanted to make sure that our line played against this defense, because they bring the house,” Opie said. “They bring everyone. I wanted to make sure that we are executing against that defense because I’m sure we’ll see it again.”
