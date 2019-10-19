SUTTONS BAY — Lucas Mikesell broke a tackle, stiff-armed another defender to the ground and outran the last one for a 40-yard touchdown.
That’s the running back version of a hat trick.
He didn’t even think it was his best run this season.
Mikesell was nearly unstoppable Friday, piling up 340 all-purpose yards to lead Suttons Bay to its eighth victory of the season, 250th in school history and the program’s first conference championship since 2014 with a 29-18 win over Onekama in Suttons Bay.
“I just try to look for opportunities and I try to tell my guys to go get a block and I shake and bake,” Mikesell said. “I read their blocks and try to make something happen.”
He ran for 233 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 61 yards and another TD for Suttons Bay (8-0, 3-0 Midwest Central Michigan 8-Man Conference-West).
After scoring that hat-trick TD 59 seconds into the second half, Mikesell also scored the two-point conversion in the most unconventional way. Quarterback Bryce Opie lost the ball on a cold night with temperatures in the low 40s, and Mikesell scooped it up, reversed field and took the play the opposite direction, diving for the pylon for a 29-12 lead.
Onekama (5-3) defenders were visibly frustrated after the back-to-back improbable Mikesell plays.
Mikesell had seven plays from scrimmage of 20 or more yards, plus 46 punt return yards.
“What can you say?” Norsemen head coach Garrick Opie said. “When we came into the game, it looked like he had a hot hand. And hot legs I guess you would call it. But you look for those players, and Lucas happens to be that player quite a bit.”
With backfield mate Cam Knaub out with a sprained ankle, Mikesell and Bryce Opie largely took the offense into their own hands. Opie ran for 64 yards and a touchdown and threw for 87 yards and another score. Knaub should return next week for the Norsemen’s matchup at Mesick.
Mikesell’s 340 total yards is one-third of what he amassed in the season’s first seven games (1,017).
“He’s a special player,” Garrick Opie said. “He’s broken a bunch of records here at school. I’m glad that him and Bryce have been playing since Pop Warner together, as with many of the guys on the team. They’re all proud of each other as well, which is what I really love to see.”
“It’s a blessing,” Bryce Opie said. “But none of that would be possible without those linemen and our leader Luke Murphy there at the center. He’s really mentored those younger guys, those new guards. Our entire line is gone from last year, and he really mentored those younger guys and they’re really doing a great job for Lucas and Lucas is doing his thing, scoring touchdowns, expanding plays, looking a little bit like Barry Sanders.”
Mikesell wasn’t alone in making big plays.
Gavyn Shananaquet intercepted a desperation fourth-down pass from Taylor Bennett to end a second-quarter Portagers drive.
Cesar Ramirez had nine tackles and four sacks, including on back-to-back fourth-quarter plays that led to an Onekama punt on fourth-and-17.
Michael Loucks made 19 tackles and recovered a fumble.
Onekema had some early momentum, despite the Norse striking first on a 3-yard Mikesell TD run.
The Portagers answered quickly with a four-play drive punctuated by a 50-yard Aaron Powers touchdown run to tie it 6-6. The Portagers’ Travis Read recovered an onside kick and Onekama was back in business near midfield, but Suttons Bay’s defense was up to the task and forced a three-and-out.
“I thought our defense did OK and then it just seemed we gave up a big play,” Onekama head coach John Neph said. “We don’t normally do that, but playing a good team we gave up some plays, so that hurt us.”
Matthew Mallison led the Portager defense with 15 tackles, and scored a defensive touchdown on a 35-yard scoop-and-score with 7:32 remaining to give Onekama renewed life. Dalron Gray added 12 stops and Wade Sedlar, Bennett and Powers eight each for the Portagers, who host Baldwin next week to close out the regular season.
Mallison also caught a 10-yard TD pass from Bennett in the second quarter and caught four passes for 29 yards. Sedlar snagged three passes for 51 yards. Bennett threw for 93 yards and Powers ran for 93.
The Norsemen won twice this week in an odd way. Suttons Bay had their lone setback this season reversed when Gaylord St. Mary had to forfeit four wins because of using an ineligible player.
“It’s crazy,” Garrick Opie said. “The win is huge for a lot of reasons, conference championship. Getting that other win wasn’t the way we like to win, but technically we’re undefeated. We were defeated by one point before. So that continues to drive us, because we still feel that we technically lost that game as far as that one point is concerned and we need to pay attention to that.”
Bryce Opie said the second win this season over Onekama was nice, but it’s not the finish line.
“It was good starting point for hopefully a playoff run, but it’s not good enough for us,” Bryce Opie said. “Conference championship is something we wanted our entire careers and as seniors we’ve wanted to every year and we’ve came just one game short two times. And that’s the worst thing. We want to make sure that wasn’t going to happen again this year. So we worked the hardest in the offseason and we got that conference championship, but it’s not enough.”
