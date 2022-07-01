TRAVERSE CITY — In what started as a gloomy day at the ballpark with the addition to some rain, the Pit Spitters hoped their dominance from Wednesday would continue.
No such luck.
Despite having chances in multiple innings to get something going, the Pit Spitters weren’t able to. Traverse City fell to Kenosha 5-2 Thursday at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City.
The action started early for Kenosha in the top of the second when Texas native Michael Dallas sent one to right field for an RBI single with no outs, but that was all Kenosha was able to do until the fifth. Through five innings Traverse City pitcher Aren Gustafson was able to control the game.
Gustafson pitched through five, striking out five while throwing 81 pitches after giving up a two run home run to right-handed batter Ian Collier.
The closest the Pit Spitters came to taking a lead was the top of the second when Alec Atkinson sent one deep to center, Garcia ran past second, rounded third till he realized he underestimated the throw being tagged out and ended the inning.
The Pit Spitters were able to tack on their only two runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but Kenosha pitching held it down, led by Wichita State’s Clark Candiotti — who pitched through six innings, striking out seven on 92 pitches.
Candiotti has been sensational this season for the Kingfish. He entered the game with 33 strikeouts in 30 innings.
Kenosha held Stetson sophomore Camden Traficante hitless. Traficante entered the game riding a seven-game hitting streak. The last time he didn’t record a hit was June 23 against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.
“I know last night we kind of did that a little bit and especially playing Kenosha, they have a really good bullpen so a lot of the big take-aways is we got to score early and often then you don’t have to deal with the strong arms,” Traficante said.
The Pit Spitters still haven’t had a multiple-game win streak since their three-game win streak June 23-25. Being home for some of the players has been nice, especially if they have been on the road for six games.
“It’s great to be back in our own locker room,” said Marshall Toole, who went 2-for-4 with two hits. “Sleeping in your own bed of course helps a little bit. It’d be a nice stretch of home games here. It’s great to be back.”
The last time Traverse City faced Wausau was June 18 when the Woodchucks swept them. The first of the two-game series begins Friday and continues Saturday.
“We were also in a tough spot, being on the road six days when we played them and we weren’t the hottest bunch then,” Traficante said. “But I think day in and day out, our guys can just be calm and we do our work early so we just prepare ourselves the best we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.