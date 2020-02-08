TRAVERSE CITY — The snow was fresh and the ice beards plentiful.
Several hundred skis and bikes came from all stretches of Michigan and the Midwest to the ski courses at Timber Ridge Resort for the first of two days of the 44th annual Vasa Festival of Races.
Saturday morning began with some rough conditions on trails for the freestyle races. The snow Friday night stopped by the start of the races Saturday and chunks fell from tree branches throughout the race. As the races carried out, the trails were more flat from use.
“We had zero injuries, we had some very high numbers from anything we’ve had in the last four years and the conditions were spectacular,” race director John Roe said. “It’s beyond my expectations.”
Day one’s conditions were among the warmer races in recent years. At the start of the races it was 13 degrees above freezing. By the end of the race, the sun appeared, which rose temps to 25 degrees.
“I was a little worried that the new snow is going to make it slow, but it really got skied in and it wasn’t slow at all,” said Erin Lipp, a Traverse City native who won the women’s 25K. “It was pretty fast and still pretty fun.”
Plenty of familiar faces returned to take home hardware Saturday.
Alex Vanias and Kaitlyn Patterson each earned their fourth wins in the 50K Okerstrom Marathon, as each also won the race in 2019. Sam Holmes, who took second in the 50K in 2019, won the 25K George Kuhn Half.
“I like seeing those names up there, but we have people knocking on their door and that’s what’s really important,” Roe said.
A few new names to etched their names into the Traverse City tradition too.
Lipp, a Michigan Tech ski alumnus, and Jordyn Ross, a Northern Michigan ski alumnus, were the top two finishers in the women’s 25K. Other collegiate racers from the University of Michigan ski club donned maize and blue to take several of the top 6K spots.
Brody Day, 12, was the first overall finisher in the Short’s 13K fat bike race with a time of 38:17. Jorden Wakeley won the 35K fat bike at 1:24:39, with the next three finishers (Nolan Vanderwaag, Garrett Jenema and Dave Sunset Scott) separated by less than a minute.
Joe Leppek and Marilyn Kamp won the skifatalon, which consisted of a 25K freestyle half marathon and a 35K fat bike race. Leppek raced for a combined time of 3:08:38 with 1:25:34 in the half marathon, then 1:43:04 in the 35K. Kamp had a combined time of 3:53:19, with times of 1:47:54 in the half marathon and 2:05:25 in the fat bike.
There were a few hiccups, mainly with making sure there were enough bibs allocated.
There weren’t enough bibs for all racers in the 25K, so some bibs were replaced with a color from a different race. As racers crossed the finish line, a few finishers were wearing a red bib, which was supposed to be used in the Snowshoe race Sunday. Others wore yellow, which was for the 12K.
“In the middle wave of the 25K we had so many registrants that we ended up reassigning bibs,” Roe. “That happened today and it will happen tomorrow.
“It’s a good and a bad problem. We just had so many people. We have 30 spare bibs every year and we’re scrounging to find 30 extra bibs this year. We had like 60 more registrants in those races than we’ve probably had in the last 10 years. We’ll correct that for next year. This year we just kind of had to take what we had.”
The races continue Sunday with the Lombard Loppet (34K) Classic, 6K classic for high school boys and girls, 17K Classic, a 6K classic tour and the debut of the 8K Vasasaurus snowshoe race at 10:30 a.m.
Editor’s note: There will be complete coverage of all races with full printed results in the Vasa special section included in the Record-Eagle’s Monday Feb. 10 edition.
