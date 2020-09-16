TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West Titans understand that nothing is guaranteed in 2020.
The football team has already had three games cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Normally, when Titans head coach Greg Vaughan tells his team to take things one day at a time it is difficult to listen with so many games and goals ahead of them.
This season, the Titans learned no one knows what tomorrow will bring, but one must be prepared for anything to be thrown at them. West has at least one guaranteed game this season when they take on rival Traverse City Central at Thirlby Field Friday night, but they haven’t had much of a chance to know what the Trojans will bring.
“Normally you’re only guaranteed the opportunity to play nine games but there are no guarantees this year, we have learned that,” Vaughan said. “If you’re going to get one game in, I think this is the game you would want to be in as a player and a coach.”
The 23rd edition of the rivalry game will be renamed the “Celebrate Service” game, marking one of the many changes that the teams will notice come game day. Vaughan and his coaching staff have been working to get the Titans ready with little or no film on the TCC offense with Josh Burnham at the helm. The inability to scout through film or scrimmages has presented a challenge for TC West — it also led Vaughan and defensive coordinator Jason Morrow to a realization.
“I was telling my wife I didn’t like getting ready without film,” Morrow said. “And she said it best, that it is easy if you just play to your kids’ strengths. Do you worry about the information you don’t have or do you just play with to your kids own strengths?”
The hallmarks of West football will still be intact. A relentless and stout rushing attack will be back with Michael Schermerhorn, Aiden Lewandowski and Christian Boivin. Vaughan said there may be even more of a dedication to the run in the first few weeks after full-speed practices had been cancelled until this week.
“We need to go back to old school football and make sure we are blocking and tackling right and know what our assignments are,” Vaughan said. “Without scouts we won’t know what they are doing so you have to go back to the basics. Those are the things that you miss when you don’t get extra practices or get a scrimmage with some film.”
Senior defensive back Mason Morrison said they have been preparing for anything — from trick plays to pitches on kickoffs — from the Trojans. The Titans are looking to be the aggressors on offense after losing 32-0 in this spot last season, with Vaughan hoping to capitalize on mistakes made by their rival team. Vaughan said he expects it to be “ugly” for both teams on both sides of the ball at times, but that is a product of the first game with the intensity of the rivalry piled on top.
Although these teams have not seen the field yet or had a chance to scout the other, Morrison thinks the extra time to prepare and focus on TCC will prove beneficial.
“It’s been a bit easier to stay focused because we have been planning on Central for a while,” Morrison said. “We usually only get a week to prepare for anyone, but we have had weeks more chances to prepare for their stuff.”
Morrow said his best course of action to stop the Trojans’ offense is to get all 11 defenders in on every tackle and Vaughan reiterated that aggression and tackling will be the keys to their first Big North Conference win of the season.
“At the end of the day, what I really have enjoyed about this group is they’re super focused on getting to go play a football game and they’re just grateful,” Vaughan said. “We really need to celebrate our players, because they’ve done a phenomenal job of doing what they’re supposed to in order to get a game.”
