CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League considered three plans to resume high school sports Wednesday, none of which involved football being played this fall.
The VHSL executive committee seemed to favor a plan Wednesday that pushes back the start of winter sports to Dec. 14, moves fall sports to the spring and then plays traditional spring sports into late June. Each season compresses the schedule to about 60 percent of normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.
None of the three models presented included playing football this fall.
The move comes after New Mexico moved football and boys soccer to the spring last week.
The committee reconvenes July 27 to vote on which of the three models to adopt. The Michigan High School Athletic Association has said it will reveal a plan for 2020-21 athletics around July 24.
According to the Fredricksburg Free Lance Star, discussion Wednesday favored Model 3, which allows winter sports to run Dec. 14-Feb. 20, fall sports to take place Feb. 15-May 1 and spring spots to start April 12 and end June 26. The first contest in each sport would be played.
Those who prefer that model stated it will allow schools four months to adjust to a new setup. It keeps all sports on the schedule, although VHSL executive director Billy Haun estimated only 60 percent of the schedule would be played in this condensed format.
Model 1 allows golf and cross country to be played in the fall. All other fall athletics would be canceled.
In Model 2, spring and fall sports switch seasons, but “high-risk” spring sports like lacrosse would be eliminated.
Models 1 and 2 didn’t receive much support.
In addition to scheduling the vote on the models, the VHSL executive committee voted to delay the fall season start indefinitely until a final decision is reached. Out-of-season workouts will still be allowed. It also voted to suspend the July-August dead period for out-of-season conditioning.
