TRAVERSE CITY — Division 3 better look out.
Traverse City St. Francis’ youthful lineup put up yet another win — the team’s 21st — Tuesday with a sweep over a quality Grayling squad — 25-18, 25-15, 25-15.
The No. 7-ranked Gladiators started four freshmen, a sophomore and a junior in Tuesday’s Lake Michigan Conference volleyball match at TC St. Francis.
Unranked and receiving no votes in the first coaches association poll, the Gladiators (21-6-1, 5-0 Lake Michigan) quickly jumped into the rankings once the season started, rising as high as No. 5.
“I really did expect us to do very well because all of us play travel volleyball,” sophomore libero Avery Nance said. “So I did know already that we were all very good coming into this.”
The team’s only senior, Alica Revett, takes her role as the elder statesman seriously but also enjoys playing on a team with such potential.
“It’s totally a change of pace,” said Revett, who had a kill and a block Tuesday. “But I have a really good young team this year, and they’ve been super supportive through all of it. It’s been really good. We’ve got a lot of good talent, and they’re only just going to keep getting better and better.”
The Glads — who field a junior varsity team — put five freshmen and three sophomores on varsity.
“I expected us to make a lot of youthful mistakes,” St. Francis head coach Kathleen Nance said. “They play older than they are, and they stay really composed on the court. I’m super proud of where they are right now.”
Tuesday also marked the team’s Pink Out game, a contest devoted to those fighting breast cancer and the ones who’ve fallen victim to it over the years.
Each player made a luminary bag displayed in the gym entry, each dedicated to a person impacted by breast cancer. Avery Nance’s was for her grandmother, Nancy Brown, who was in the stands and released from her cancer doctor last year after beating the affliction.
“I’ve done this many times before, so I’m kind of used to it, but it is a little bit different for the younger girls,” Revett said. “It’s just a different dynamic. It’s more impactful, with all the people who have had breast cancer. So we try to make it a memorable game.”
The Gladiators have a team tradition of getting each other gifts before each home game, but this time around, they were all pink. The team’s locker room was decked out in pink, with balloons and streamers.
Even the student section wore pink, with football player Drew Hardy in a stretchy pink full-body suit.
The Vikings (10-7-2 overall, 3-2 LMC) were coming off a big 3-1 victory over Elk Rapids last week.
“We spent a lot of emotional energy in game one,” Vikings head coach Tim Zigila said. “Knowing that we came into this 3-1 in the league, so we knew this was a big game for us. It’s been a long time since we’ve been up in that top third of the league.”
The Gladiators played all 13 varsity players in the match but leaned heavily on its youthful core early on.
When Grayling put on an 8-2 run to take a 16-13 first-game lead, sophomore Landry Fouch served up seven straight points finished off by a kill from junior Garnet Mullet. Freshman setter Reese Jones served up the final four points of the game, including two aces sandwiched around a kill by freshman Claire Hurley.
The Glads led 4-0 early in the second game, but Grayling pulled within 15-11 on a Rylan Finstrom ace. St. Francis scored the next six points to seize back control.
The Gladiators raced out front in the third game, leading 16-6 as sophomore Tessa Konas hit four aces in the span of five points before St. Francis held on for a 25-15 match-clinching win.
“We did a bit better with our passing,” said Avery Nance, who posted 10 digs, three assists and two aces. “We do a really good job staying in system; and even when we’re not in system, we practice being out of system every day for at least 30 minutes.”
Kynadi Dole led the Vikings with seven kills each. Lexi D’Amour added three and Cali D’Amour and Finstrom two each. Senior captain Kaycie Smith racked up eight assists and junior Jorgi Bidwell four. Jayden Partello logged a dozen digs and Edie Boik seven. Dole led the defense with three blocks.
“You can see the top of the mountain,” Zigila said. “We just have to get there. We’re still in a great position to finish out our season strong.”
The Vikings host Kalkaska next week in their own Pink Out game.
Mullet and freshman Quinn Yenshaw led the Glads with 11 kills each, while Jones dished out 18 assists. Hurley added seven kills and a block. Jones and Mullet also had four aces each, while Yenshaw racked up eight digs.
“It has been an absolute joy to coach this young of the team,” Kathleen Nance said. “They are really hungry to get better and they soak up everything you tell them and they’re constantly working hard to improve.”
The Glads stay in town but head to Traverse City Christian for a match against the Sabres on Thursday.
