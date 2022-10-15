CADILLAC— Nothing spoils a homecoming game like a huge loss after being on a four-game win streak.
With a packed house on Friday night for their homecoming game, the Cadillac Vikings couldn’t stop Division 5 No. 5 Portland and its offense from running all over them in a 32-6 loss.
“When you turn the ball over against top-ranked teams, you’re not going to win,” Cadillac head coach Shawn Jackson said. “I mean, that’s what it boils down to.”
Cadillac (5-3, 3-0 Big North) turned the ball over few times, which cost the Vikings big in the rough-and-tumble loss. One turnover, in particular, was in the second quarter on a muffed punt return. The Raiders capitalized on the turnover to extend their lead 13-6. Throughout the game, the Raiders established the run game early.
Raiders running back Drew Miller finished the night with three touchdowns and was a problem for the defense to tackle. Jackson said after the game that mistakes like that lead to losses, noting that the turnovers need to be fixed before district play rolls around.
“We got to clean up the turnovers,” he said. “We talked about that before the game and all week long. You have to play clean, and we didn’t play clean. We’re just going to come back and work on ball security more.”
In the third quarter, the Vikings put some offense together with quarterback Charlie Howell leading the way. Jackson was pleased with how his quarterback performed Friday despite some of the turnovers.
“I mean Charlie, when he had time, we completed balls and we got the ball out the whole nine yards,” Jackson said “But, you know, when you get behind the sticks and things like that and you are behind three scores, you got to throw it every down,”
Howell threw a dart to one of his receivers for almost 20 yards, but the Raiders forced another fumble. The Vikings couldn’t recover any fumbles, despite forcing a few throughout the game.
Jackson mentioned after the game that Portland was one of the toughest opponents they have faced this season. The Raiders used three different running backs at the same time the in some of the same plays, which confused the defense.
“Up front, they’re a real traditional wing offense with a lot of misdirection,” he said. “We haven’t seen that all year long, and then they bring pressure on defense — and you got to win the one-on-one blocks up front. And we just didn’t win those blocks.”
Cadillac knows there is still much to learn before district playoffs. Although the season isn’t over yet, Cadillac ends the regular season on the road against a red-hot Reed City team (7-1, 5-1) that is riding a six-game win streak after beating Grant 62-8 on Friday.
Despite the loss, the first-year head coach was amazed at how the school was able to set up for their homecoming game, saying it was one of the best he’s seen.
“I just wish we would have played better, and that’s on me,” he said. “We’ll fix that and move on.”
