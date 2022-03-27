Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 25 kt from the northwest and highest waves around 5 feet. * WHERE...Manistee to Point Betsie MI, Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay and Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&