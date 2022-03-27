From Staff Reports
ALLENTOWN, Penn. — For an NCAA tournament record, the University of Michigan Wolverines hockey team is headed to the Frozen Four. Michigan defeated Quinnipiac, 7-4, on Sunday.
Michigan built a 4-0 lead through the first two periods, scoring just 33 seconds into the first on a shot from Nolan Moyle that hit the goal post and ricocheted in. Jimmy Lambert lit the lamp 14 minutes later, firing one in from the crease for a 2-0 advantage.
In the second, Thomas Bordeleau made it 3-0 Wolverines on a power-play goal 6:06 into the period. Michigan, down a man after a penalty, scored a shorthanded goal by Garrett Van Whye to push the lead to four goals.
Despite the comfortable score heading into the final 20 minutes, Michigan surrendered three goals in less than seven minutes to see its lead shrink to just a single goal. The Wolverines managed to put the game away with two empty-net goals from Michael Pastujov and Moyle. Brendan Brisson scored with 35 seconds left to make it 7-4.
Erik Portillo made 30 saves in net for Michigan
Michigan is joined by Minnesota State, Denver and Minnesota in the Frozen Four, slated for April 7 in Boston. The Wolverines will face Denver at TD Garden. The Gophers play the in-state rival Mavericks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.