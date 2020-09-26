SUNDAY

at NEW ENGLAND 5½ over Las Vegas

at BUFFALO 1 over L.A. Rams

at PITTSBURGH 4 over Houston

San Francisco 3½ at N.Y . GIANTS

Tennessee 2½ at MINNESOTA

at CLEVELAND 7½ over Washington

at PHILADELPHIA 4½ over Cincinnati

at ATLANTA 3½ over Chicago

at INDIANAPOLIS 11½ over N.Y. Jets

at L.A. CHARGERS 6½ over Carolina

at ARIZONA 5½ over Detroit

Tampa Bay 5½ at DENVER

at SEATTLE 5 over Dallas

at NEW ORLEANS 3 over Green Bay

MONDAY

at BALTIMORE 3½ over Kansas City

