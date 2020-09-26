SUNDAY
at NEW ENGLAND 5½ over Las Vegas
at BUFFALO 1 over L.A. Rams
at PITTSBURGH 4 over Houston
San Francisco 3½ at N.Y . GIANTS
Tennessee 2½ at MINNESOTA
at CLEVELAND 7½ over Washington
at PHILADELPHIA 4½ over Cincinnati
at ATLANTA 3½ over Chicago
at INDIANAPOLIS 11½ over N.Y. Jets
at L.A. CHARGERS 6½ over Carolina
at ARIZONA 5½ over Detroit
Tampa Bay 5½ at DENVER
at SEATTLE 5 over Dallas
at NEW ORLEANS 3 over Green Bay
MONDAY
at BALTIMORE 3½ over Kansas City
