The New York State Public High School Athletic Association canceled all fall state championships and delayed the start of the fall season a month.
The recommendation came from the NYSPHSAA COVID-19 Task Force on Thursday.
The decision cancels all regional and state championship events for fall sports and encourages geographic scheduling for all contests.
NYSPHSAA also recommended preparing for the possibility of a condensed schedule starting in January if coronavirus numbers prohibit high school sports for the remainder of 2020. The condensed season model has winter sports played Jan. 4-March 13, falls sports March 1-May 8 and spring sports April 5-June 12.
The District of Columbia State Athletic Association announced no sports will be played until 2021, also with a condensed schedule that moves fall sports to March and April.
Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek said Thursday all fall sports but cross country will move to the spring semester. KCC does not field a football team, but the move impacts men's and women's basketball, volleyball and women's soccer. No KCC team can play prior to Jan. 21, which the exception of bowling, which starts Jan. 8.
These moves come on the heels of New Mexico moving football and boys soccer to the spring and Virginia leaning toward a model that involves no sports played at all in the fall, instead moving fall sports into the spring in between the traditional winter and spring seasons and condensing each of the three seasons.
More regionally, states are moving forward with plans to still have fall sports intact.
The Ohio Department of Health this week issued an executive order allowing contact and non-contact competition to resume for all sports on a short-term basis if schools agree to a certain set of guidelines.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association may cut the minimum number of games a football team is required to play to qualify for the playoffs to account for the possibility of some games being canceled.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association hasn't announced any cancellations, and is set to get a new commissioner Aug. 1. Indiana is on schedule to move into phase two of reopening Monday, which would allow limited contact and use the use of helmets and pads in football.
The Illinois High School Association said on Tuesday it will defer to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education, and the Governor’s Office on all of its return to play guidelines moving forward.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered the start of the 2020 school year to begin no earlier than Labor Day on Wednesday, halting school activities along with it at least until that date.
The Kansas State Activities Asssociation planned to release fall sports guidelines this Friday with an Aug. 17 start date. After the announcemnet from Kelly, however, it said it is now returning the models it created that included a delayed start and will release information when appropriate.
