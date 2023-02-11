CADILLAC — Even the baked goods had to move at the last minute.
Friday’s basketball games between Traverse City Central and Cadillac changed locations at the last minute after Cadillac’s high school gym developed a leaky roof that couldn’t be fixed in time for the games to stay there.
Instead, the Big North Conference contests went to Mackinaw Trail Middle School for its first varsity basketball games since a 1999 Class A district contest while the current high school was under construction. TC Central won both games, including a thrilling end to the boys game, a 58-56 win over the first-place Vikings.
Sophomore guard Jack Hogan, who came on with 2:29 remaining after Landen Miller fouled out, knocked down a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to put the Trojans ahead in a contest in which the lead changed hands nine times in the fourth quarter.
“There was definitely a lot (of pressure), considering we were down one,” Hogan said. “That was a must-win game for us in the conference. It was an awesome feeling, just a sigh of relief after you hit that shot.”
Cadillac (13-3, 7-1 BNC) could have clinched the conference championship for the second consecutive season (sharing with the Trojans last year), extending its Big North lead to three games with only two remaining. But the Vikings now sit only a game ahead of the Trojans in the loss column.
TC Central (7-10, 5-2 BNC) pulls within a game of first in the Big North, with home dates with Alpena, Gaylord and Petoskey left on the conference slate. The Vikings have road games against Petoskey and TC West remaining on their BNC slate.
Trojans junior Anthony Ribel scored a game-high 31 points, with five rebounds and three assists. He drained five 3-pointers, to make him the Big North’s all-time leader in threes made in a single season with 28, eclipsing the previous record of 25.
Ribel also became only the third TC Central junior to surpass 400 points in a season, joining Dan Majerle and Chad Allen, who had been the only two since the 1980s.
Jaden Montague went toe-to-toe with Ribel, scoring 25. Montague answered two Ribel fourth-quarter 3-pointers with his own, as each of them changed the lead. Montague gave Cadillac a 56-55 lead with a left-wing three with 1:55 remaining.
Charlie Howell scored 17 for the Vikings, who travel Tuesday to Reed City for a non-conference game.
“It throws in a little adversity,” Cadillac boys head coach Ryan Benzenberg said of the last-minute move. “Whoever deals with it best will come out on top.”
The Trojan girls (13-4, 6-1 BNC) pulled out a 43-26 victory to stay in a tie atop the league along with Petoskey.
“Our legs weren’t ready for it,” said Central sophomore center Lucia France, who led the Trojans with 17 points. “Once we got into the second quarter, everything went better.”
Halli Warner scored nine for Central, all on first-quarter 3-pointers as the Trojans rallied back from an early 9-2 deficit to lead 11-9 on Warner’s second triple. Sophie Simon added six points, Cate Heethuis five and Jakiah Brumfield four.
Madelyn Schamanek led Cadillac (6-12, 2-6 BNC) with eight points, while Joslyn Seeley scored six, Kaleigh Swiger five, Ari Bryant four, and Reina McMahon three.
Complicating matters for Cadillac was that it was the team’s Coaches vs. Cancer night, meaning a bake sale and other fundraisers needed to be shifted from one building to another 4.1 miles away, along with the games.
“It’s an interesting night, that’s for sure,” Cadillac Athletic Director Fred Bryant said.
The Cadillac High School roof started leaking Thursday but was fixed and the gym hosted physical education classes Friday as normal. It didn’t start leaking again until about 10 minutes before the girls game tip-off, with both teams sent to their locker rooms where France said they listened to music and took their shoes off to relax.
“The locker rooms are actually nicer there than the ones at the high school,” France joked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.