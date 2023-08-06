TRAVERSE CITY — A change of scenery got Wyatt Nausadis seen even more.
Those around northern Michigan who pay attention to high school sports largely already knew what Division 1 coaches started rapidly discovering in June.
Coaches somehow didn’t catch enough in four standout seasons at Traverse City St. Francis, not even when the high school career’s final game was broadcast on statewide television.
“I’m very unsurprised,” Newman School basketball coach Jackson Johnson said. “He’s a Division 1 player. He’s strong, physical, efficient, a good passer, a willing defender.”
Nausadis played in two tournaments for the prep school in Boston during the live period when coaches can catch players in person.
Suddenly, Division 1 offers started flowing in.
Bucknell and Stone Hill were the first. After only seven games over two weekends.
What was widely known locally suddenly started gaining traction on a more national level. As a surprise to virtually nobody in northern Michigan, Nausadis is the Record-Eagle’s Male Athlete of the Year after earning first-team all-state honors in both football and basketball.
“He’s still unknown to a lot of people,” said Johnson, a 27-year-old former Tulane player who started the Newman basketball program just over a year ago. “He could have more options. This fall, there will be a ton of schools in our gym, and they’ll like what they see.”
Area fans — maybe opponents, not so much — liked what they saw.
So did the Record-Eagle, making Nausadis it’s Male Athlete of the Year for the 2022-23 school year.
The R-E’s football Dream Team quarterback and back-to-back Boys Basketball Player of the Year (sharing that this season with TC Central’s Anthony Ribel) is taking a bridge year at the Newman School in Boston, placing a high-stakes wager on himself after he didn’t get the recruiting attention he and others felt he deserved.
“The whole thing with Newman was completely betting on myself,” Nausadis said.
It’s already paid off.
The list of schools now pursuing the 6-foot-4 left-handed shooting guard keeps growing.
Nausadis was slated to play for a Wisconsin-based travel team, but opted to return to the Grand Rapids Storm instead, saying it “wasn’t a good fit.”
Newman played two weekend tournaments, one at Avon Farms School, a prep academy in Connecticut where “Dead Poets Society” was filmed.
He spent three-and-a-half hours consecutively on the phone with coaches June 14 in the dorm lounge after playing well.
Bucknell offered him a Division 1 scholarship that night.
“I almost came to tears when he offered me,” said Nausadis. “That was a good feeling.”
He called his mother after the Bucknell news, then immediately answered more calls from college coaches.
Bucknell is flying Nausadis’ family to campus for a late-July official visit. Wofford and Furman also made offers, with numerous D1 schools showing increased interest.
He don’t even need big stats to get recognized. Fourteen points was his high in seven games.
Playing at Newman is almost like playing for a Division 1 team in itself.
Aside from Nausadis, the team’s starting lineup comprises of 7-foot Dominican junior KeShaun Schillingford; Nigerian sophomore 6-10 forward Collins Chidera; 6-2 Japanese point guard Luka Toews, who already has a Boston College offer; and 6-6 wing Ryan Mela 6-6, who already has 25 D1 offers. The bench includes 6-8 sophomore wing Quinn Costello, senior 6-5 wing Khalil Badru (who holds multiple D1 offers), 6-4 senior guard Brandon Carney, 6-5 senior wing Hudson Geremia, 6-4 senior guard Coleman Hopson, 6-3 senior guard James LaFrance, 6-7 senior forward Will Larson, 6-8 senior forward Niko Miles, 6-7 senior wing Jackson Tindall, 6-3 junior guard Aidan Losiewicz.
Chidera has only been in the United States for less than a year.
“He’s absolutely hilarious,” Nausadis said. “I felt like his caretaker for a bit.”
The team’s talent level lets him concentrate on improving his own game more than at St. Francis, where he has to be the focal point.
“It’s easy to focus on yourself more,” Nausadis said. “And you can focus on playing as a team.”
He doesn’t see double teams and feels like it’s a clean slate in a way, in that he’s fairly anonymous when games start. By the end, that may change, though.
“If I played bad, nobody knew it was me,” Nausadis joked.
Johnson first saw several years ago with the Grand Rapids Storm travel team.
“All the things that make him the person he is — he’s resilient, tough, vocal, a leader,” Johnson said of what he noticed early on.
Boston is quickly becoming a haven for Traverse City talent.
Aaron Ackerson, another former St. Francis student-athlete, plays hockey at Tufts University, and Traverse City West baseball player Ian Robertson is headed there as well.
Nausadis moves in full-time Aug. 21 for a post-grad year at Newman, an Ivy League feeder where the basketball team played 35 regular-season games, plus postseason tournaments. His summer dorm is only two blocks away from historic Fenway Park, although Nausadis said he hasn’t had any time to attend a Red Sox game so far because he’s in the gym every day.
Sept. 3 starts another live period where coaches can come to practice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.