BIG RAPIDS — The first one had a little celebration on it. The rest, not so much.
Elk Rapids has work left, and getting too excited about goals prior to the regional championship match isn’t in the plans.
The Elks dispatched Newaygo 4-0 in Tuesday’s Division 3 regional semifinal on the Cardinal Stadium turf at Big Rapids High School.
Elk Rapids players celebrated sophomore Kendall Standfest’s goal just over 10 minutes into the game. Then, stoic junior Lauren Bingham pumped in the next three — barely cracking a smile each time, doing a few high fives and fist bumps and moving on.
“Over the season, we’ve had a lot of goals and it’s still exciting for us, but it just happened so many times,” Elks senior forward Monika Gregorski said. “It’s just like, let’s keep going. Let’s go get more. We’re looking for the next one all the time.”
No. 5-ranked Elk Rapids (17-2) moves on to face Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-7-3) for the regional championship Thursday back in Big Rapids at 6 p.m. Catholic Central beat regional host and No. 9-ranked Big Rapids (16-6-2) by a 2-0 count after the Elks’ game.
“It’s been a dream of our coach’s to win her first regional title, and I think this year we will be able to do it,” Gregorski said. “It’s really exciting for us as a team. I really hope we can pull it off. I believe we can.”
Then the Elks would really celebrate. But for now, it’s business as usual.
“Typically the offense celebrates with each other and the defense celebrates with each other,” Elks senior defender Annabelle Parrish said. “Just so we don’t have to run all the way down. We just do fist bumps usually. We like to stay humble.”
Elk Rapids humbled a 16-4-1 Newaygo team that only gave up more than one goal on two occasions this season and produced 11 shutouts. All four Elk goals came in the first half, and then Elk Rapids continued to dominate the game territorially in the second half but didn’t get any more in the net.
“I don’t think the defense wants to run all the way up there,” Elk Rapids head coach Andrea Krakow said of the lack of celebrations. “And on turf, I don’t blame them.”
Elk Rapids hasn’t given up a goal since May 5, recording its 15th shutout this season as goalie Jorja Jenema didn’t need to make a single save for her eighth consecutive clean sheet. The Elks’ only two losses were back-to-back 1-0 setbacks in April against much larger schools Petoskey and Cadillac, which lost in its Division 2 regional semi Tuesday evening.
Elk Rapids put up four or more goals in 13 of 19 games this season, including the last 10.
The win moves the Elks’ large class of 10 seniors into the regional finals for the first time since their freshman campaign.
“Freshman year, we were so close and didn’t get there,” said Parrish, a four-year varsity player. “So to have another chance this year, it feels really good.”
Krakow coached the vast majority of this 10-player senior class since they were in 11U.
“This is a good, good feeling,” Krakow said. “It’s a team that played the Cherry Cup tournament and lost their first game 11-0 and then came back by the end of the second day and beat a different team that beat that team 1-0, so they’ve got resilience.”
Elk Rapids consistently pressured throughout the game, and the few times Newaygo mounted some pressure, the defense was there every time. The offense put enough pressure on that the defense was able to sneak up inside the opposing 40-yard line on Big Rapids’ artificial turf football field.
The Lions, with only three players on their bench, were never able to give their beleaguered defense a break.
“The first half, we went to the ball a lot more than we did in the second half,” Gregorski said. “That worked a lot for us, playing the through balls.”
Newaygo logged 16 victories this season but played without three foreign-exchange students that helped the Lions get to regionals. The exchange students returned home after the school year ended, leaving Newaygo with only three bench players.
“I think in the first half especially, we played a lot out wide rather than just shoving it straight up the middle,” Parrish said. “Getting wide really helps draw their defensive players out and then we were able to sneak in there and score.”
Standfest drilled a shot from the football field’s 15-yard line off goalie Barbara Toth’s hands and into the top corner of the net 10:39 into the contest. Senior midfielder Gabby Krakow drew an assist.
Bingham, whose speed gave Newaygo fits all game long, struck four minutes later and again a minute and a half later.
She completed the natural hat trick on a goal with 9:25 remaining before halftime. Standfest assisted on all three Bingham scores.
SOCCER REGIONAL SEMIS
Portage Central 2
TC West 0
Traverse City West: The Titans end their season 13-4-4.
Spring Lake 2
Cadillac 1
Cadillac: The Vikings end their season 16-4-4.
Harbor Springs 3
McBain NMC 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: The Comets end their season 16-1-1.
