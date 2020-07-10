ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Activities Association announced the football and soccer seasons will be moved from fall to the spring because of concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
The Associated Press reported that the decision will affect not only public schools, but recreational leagues for all ages.
The NMAA expects to release a tentative plan about moving the seasons next week.
New Mexico recorded relatively low COVID-19 numbers — 14,251 total cases and 533 deaths as of July 9. However, neighboring states Texas and Arizona are dealing with surging numbers in recent weeks.
Texas reported 105 deaths on Thursday, the state's largest single day, reaching nearly 3,000 total. The Texas governor required masks in public July 2.
Arizona reported 4,221 new cases Friday, and state health officials also reported Friday that 89 percent of intensive care units in the state are full. More than 2,000 deaths have been reported.
