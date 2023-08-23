MANISTEE — The Mariners aim to the hit the water with a big splash in 2023.
The newly mascotted Manistee Mariners come off a 7-4 season with a playoff victory and hopes even higher this time around.
Manistee dropped the Chippewas mascot it’d used for decades in favor of Mariners, starting with this fall’s teams.
“When it came down to the two finalists of Whitecaps and Mariners, I grew up in the Grand Rapids area, so Whitecaps just made me think of the Class A (Detroit) Tigers affiliate,” Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said. “So I didn’t really like that one. But Mariners is cool and the logo is a really cool logo. They did a nice job.”
Manistee’s logo consists of a V-hulled freighter tucked into the valley of a large “M” that’s a different font than the previous one. The slogan “Lead the way” harks back to the “Chips lead” one that was used for years.
Senior halfback and safety Nick Hornkuhl said he was sorry to see the Chippewas mascot go in favor of Mariners, but will get used to it. Whitecaps was the other finalist. Bytwork said his father wanted Manistee to go with Mavericks.
“I definitely want Chippewas more, but I can’t really do anything about it,” Hornkuhl said. “I definitely like Mariners better than Whitecaps. But it’s going to be a little different change, going my whole school career being Chippewas and changing my last year, so it’s a little different, but it’s all right. I like it.”
Mascots and logos aside, the Mariners look poised for a jump.
The team lost much of its offensive line size from a year ago but has most of its skill players back from a team that won at Boyne City 28-27 by stopping a two-point conversion with no time on the clock in last year’s Division 6 playoffs.
“We want to build upon it,” Bytwork said. “Over the last six years as a program, we’ve made continual strides into areas that the program has never been — going undefeated a few years back, hosting playoff games to winning a heck of a ballgame up in Boyne against an undefeated team. I tell the kids, if you’re static in what you’re doing, you’re regressing in what you’re trying to accomplish. We want to continue to push forward.”
The Mariners lost four of five starting offensive linemen, including All-State selection Caden VanSickle. They have all skill positions back, aside from quarterback, where speedy freshman Dayvion Neal-Berry looks poised to succeed three-year starter Jeffrey Huber.
Manistee has evolved from a program that went 0-9 for three straight years in the early 2000s to one that’s qualified for the playoffs four of the last five years.
“It’s an intuitive group,” Bytwork said. “This this particular group, we’ve been able to move pretty quickly as far as our installs are concerned, more so than any other year because we do return guys that play pretty key positions.”
Isaiah Davis, Kaden Kott and Hornkuhl combined for almost 3,000 rushing yards and 39 TDs last season. But gone are four of the five blockers who paved the way, including VanSickle, four-year starter Carter Frederick and tackle Conner Lindeman.
“I want to go farther into the season,” Hornkuhl said. “We did pretty well last year, going two playoff games and losing to Gladstone, but I want to go farther, go into November. Our hope is to get into the championship, obviously; but I just want to go farther than last year, and show them that even if we lack a little size, we can still be physical.”
The line averaged in the 240s from tackle to tackle last year. That’ll be down in the 220s this season.
Davis is a state champion powerlifter, and Kott finished in the top three in his weight class.
“This particular group is as strong or stronger than any other group we’ve had,” Bytwork said. “You take the strength and you build upon that, that intuitiveness of this group that can be special.”
The Mariners return three all-conference players from a year ago — Hornkuhl, cornerback Kanon Petzak and linebacker Braydon Sorenson.
Davis said the Mariners aim to improve on last season’s 6-3 regular season mark; and they hope to get a district championship and see where it goes from there.
“We lost a lot of our size up front and they were physical,” said Davis, who starts at fullback and defensive tackle at 235 pounds. “We’re still physical now, but we’re losing that size. You’re going to have to make it up, and that something is our leadership. Our seniors, even our sophomores and juniors, everybody’s just leaders on our team.”
