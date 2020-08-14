TRAVERSE CITY — Chad Patrick nearly went the distance for the Traverse City Pit Spitters for the first time this season Friday.
Patrick tossed eight gorgeous innings of baseball for Traverse City, leading them to a 3-1 victory over the Great Lakes Resorters at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The two-hit gem was Patrick’s first credited win of the season in six appearances that spanned 28 innings, moving him to 1-1. The Pit Spitters move to 21-4 on the season, winning four straight and nine out of their last 10 games.
The Pit Spitters added a host of new players following an exodus back to their respective college teams and kept things rolling with a hot start in the first inning.
Chris Monroe, the Spitters’ leading RBI getter and clean-up hitter, loaded the bases after smacking the ball hard at the shortstop, forcing an error on the play. Newcomer Brant Kym knocked in the first Spitters’ run with a sacrifice fly followed immediately by a single from Carson Eby, making it 2-0.
Monroe showed up on the scorecard again with a double and a run in the third inning, extending the lead to 3-0. Eby knocked Monroe in for the Spitters final run before the Resorters were able to answer in the fourth.
AJ Pollack led off the fourth for Great Lakes with a double and was scored two batters later by Carson Taylor to make what would be the final score of 3-1.
Trey Yunger and Logan Hylek each added a hit for TC while Ryan Rifenberg was the only other Resorters to get a base knock.
The Spitters and Resorters are back at it again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
