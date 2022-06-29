TRAVERSE CITY — In the second annual Traverse City Record-Eagle Summer All-Star Classic — rain or shine — the boys wanted to play ball.
All of the participants showed why they deserved a spot on the roster, despite what the final score might indicate.
Last year, the game was a lot closer than Tuesday’s 23-9 final, making the anxiety level of the parents in support go through the roof. But not this time.
The Nationals got the upper hand against the Americans with the 14-run victory. But in a high-scoring game, some players got to achieve a new milestone in their careers.
On the Nationals, Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s August Schaub recorded his first career home run. As he rounded the bases he was poured with applause from his teammates.
“You can’t just help but smile after hitting a home run like that,” Schaub said “ Especially on the Pit Spitters [field]. It doesn’t get much better than that.”
Schaub was also awarded MVP of the game for his milestone home run. When asked about being selected, his smile grew. Little things like that are what the players who participated will remember forever.
Schaub, during his final year at St. Mary, had 22 hits while recording 10 RBIs with a .338 batting average.
The Nationals put on a clinic throughout the whole game, recording almost a run an inning until the sixth when the Americans were able to put the breaks on them. It still wouldn’t be enough. Part of the difficulty for the Americans was starting pitching. Traverse City St. Francis’ Charlie Peterson allowed no runs with three straight shutout innings.
Peterson during his time at St.Francis had a stellar senior season. Going 14-2 while having a 0.73 ERA in 76 innings pitched. He even managed to strike out 117 batters.
The Americans didn’t record their first run until the sixth inning — where they scored six straight. Peterson was one of the reasons why the Americans had trouble getting anything going.
Peterson, along with the Nationals’ Tommy Reid and the Americans’ Hugh Periard, got the opportunity to play for their dad’s team one more time. Peterson has been coached by his dad his entire life, just as Reid has by his father.
“I have [just] been coached by him all throughout my life, so it’s pretty special to be able to do it throughout high school,” Reid said.
Reid was a contributor to the 23 runs with a stolen base in the fourth inning as well as a pair of triples and doubles. Peterson put on a hitting clinic and was just a home run shy of a cycle. Peterson’s first-inning triple opened the flood gates.
Reid played all different positions as a senior; but as a pitcher for East Jordan, he recorded 130 strikeouts with 72.1 innings pitched. He finished with a batting average of .547 with 37 RBIs and 16 steals. He even recorded a steal against the Americans as well.
For the Americans, they were able to collect some runs of their own in the sixth. In the pouring rain, the Americans gathered six runs. With help from Gaylord’s Ian Busch, who got things going before Petoskey outfielder Parker Shuman was able to get a three-run RBI single.
While the runs and fun were happening, the parents even stayed to watch despite the downpour. Even the coaches were having a fun time with the rain being a part of the environment. Head coach Tom Passinault — TC St. Francis — said having an event like this has been really nice not just for the coaches involved, but the players who get selected to represent their high schools.
In the past, the community and local high schools were able to assemble an all-star game. But eventually, it drifted away.
Now that an all-star game has come back, a lot of the players and coaches have been really appreciative of a day like this dedicated to the players who helped their prospective teams achieve new heights and accomplish goals.
