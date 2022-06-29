Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 40 kt from the southwest and highest waves around 8 feet possible. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and highest waves. &&