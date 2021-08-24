Editor's note: This article was published in "The Playbook," a special publication from the Record-Eagle previewing the fall 2021 high school sports season. Click here to read The Playbook in its entirety online.
What can be the biggest thing that makes teams and programs successful?
Some parents and fans will say it’s talented and hard-working players. When the players are asked, they tell you things like hard work, teamwork, community support, energy and preparation.
Ask a head coach that question and you will hear all of those answers and one more. A great assistant coach.
As I thought about what questions to ask of my fellow Red Devil varsity coaches about their assistants, I remembered why I coach and am not a sports writer. However, I was able to reflect on my journey to running a program and the amount of practices and games in both roles of assistant and head coach and three words kept coming up. Trust, friendship and commitment.
This week I was able to sit down and talk with some of the coaches in East Jordan at our preseason coaches meeting. Trust, friendship and commitment were echoed by all the coaches.
Laura Snyder, the volleyball coach at East Jordan, talked about her assistant coach, who happens to be her sister.
“Their strengths should complement yours and it’s really helpful if their strengths are in your weak areas,” she said.
She talked about her first year as a varsity coach last year and how she learned a lot about things that are expected to be done day to day, to make the most of the time the team has to practice and about how assistant coaches make those happen, whether it’s doing stats or taking over a drill in practice.
Varsity football coach Greg Kitson finds trust, friendship and commitment as the key points of an assistant coach. However, as we talked, he focused more on how they provide those for the kids.
“I want my coaches to be positive role models for the kids,” he said.
Coach Kitson also talked about how as you build a program, you also look for stability in coaches.
“When kids get to know coaches over a couple of seasons, they learn how they are going to react, what their expectations are. This allows for the coaches to really help them be successful, not only in the season, but in the sport.”
All of us at this meeting talked about how we have never met a coach that wants to miss time with their team, but one thing that became more prevalent in the past year with COVID, is that your assistant coach has to be ready to take a program for an hour, a day, a week or a game.
As we wrapped up our meeting, our athletic director, Phyllis Olszewski, made a comment that seemed to be the best way to end an article about the people who help make successful programs: “Thanks for all you do that is seen and thank you for what you do that is not seen, I can’t do my job well without you all.”