CHARLEVOIX — One would think losing a Division 1 commit would cause quite the step back for a basketball program.
Not when you have Addie Nagel.
Charlevoix lost University of Michigan commit Elise Stuck prior to the season to a torn ACL. That’s when Nagel stepped up to fill the void.
Nagel upped her game, averaging 12 points, three assists, four rebounds and two steals a game to lead the Rayders to a perfect 14-0 Lake Michigan Conference mark to earn first-team all-LMC honors and a spot on the Record-Eagle Dream Team.
“It wasn’t too bad,” said Nagel, who committed to Lawrence Tech University for basketball. “She was still a part of team and there every practice. Everyone knew they had to step up. I didn’t have to tell everyone that.”
All the Rayders did just that, especially Nagel.
She shot 52 percent from the field, 70% at the line and 30% from 3-point range.
“She had to take on a bigger role,” first-year head coach Marc Sroufe said. “She became the key to what we were going to do on offense and defense.”
Even playing on the perimeter at 5-foot-5, Nagel was Charlevoix’s second-leading rebounder.
She also received interest from Albion College, Alma College and Concordia (Illinois).
“The whole team overall gained more confidence,” said Nagel, who plans to major in nursing. “And we were fluid on offense.”
Nagel guided a new motion offense under Sroufe and made it look like she’s been running the scheme her whole life.
“I think her game got as good as any point guard in this part of the state,” Sroufe said. “She was always sort of in the shadow of Elise. She’s such a great defender. She’ll adapt well to the college level.”
Nagel is part of LTU’s large incoming freshman class of 10 players, but hopes to separate herself from the pack under first-year coach Grace Howrigon.
The Blue Devils lose four seniors from last year’s 21-12 team that reached the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference championship game and was slated to play in the NAIA national tournament against Ozarks when the season was canceled. Tech’s motion offense matches what Nagel ran at Charlevoix, and the Devils employ a man-to-man defense that also suits the swift point guard.
Charlevoix was five minutes from getting on their bus to head to Sault Ste. Marie for the Division 3 regional championship against Ishpeming Westwood when the coronavirus spread forced sports to shut down.
“That was really devastating,” Nagel said. “It’s understandable why, but it’s devastating to have that uncertainty. It gets to you, because you still don’t know.”
Nagel said the girls practices against the boys team until schools were shut also down, and eventually the winter tournament were canceled.
“I feel bad for all the seniors that aren’t going on to the college level,” she said. “They don’t know if they’ll get to play again.”
