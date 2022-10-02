TRAVERSE CITY — Halloween costumes, running and sloppy conditions. What could be a better combination>
For the first time this season, boys and girls cross country teams from the around northern Michigan got the chance to have some fun and dress up in the wackiest Halloween costumes — all while running through mud.
The Grand Traverse Academy Mud Run was hosted at GTA for the third time on Saturday. The mud run used to be at Manton High School in the past, but the Rangers haven’t been able to host it so Grand Traverse head coach Kevin York insisted that GTA take up the muddy banner.
“We just took it and put a different spin on it when (Jeff Harding) did it. The mud aspect was a part of it, but our campus works out perfectly for something like this,” York said. “What we thought was we’d take it and make a mud run and change it up from the uniforms and let the kids wear a uniform kind of outfit — so they don’t have to ruin their cross country uniform and have their coach cringe.”
The host Mustangs along with Frankfort, Manton and Marion all participated. Since this wasn’t an official event, that’s what made it much more fun for the boys and girls running and plopping through the mess. The coaches from the other three schools credited York for putting on a spectacular event and are already looking forward to next year.
The course was a mile long that looped around the school. Throughout the course, it had various mud spots that York created before the race began. By the time the runners finished, a lot of them were missing shoes and their bodies were caked in mud.
Senior Selena Quintero from Marion was both covered and missing a shoe. Covered from head to toe, Quintero said that’s exactly how she wanted to end the run.
“If you are gonna have the opportunity to do this, you might as well get it done,” she said about jumping in the mud.
Quintero and her friends wanted to have a little fun, so they jumped into the two muddiest spots along the course. Her relay team dressed up as zombies; and when they finished the race, the paint was mixed with the mud. But Quintero didn’t seem to care.
The first-place relay team from Manton seniors Nolan Moffit and Logan Patrick was mixed. While Patrick came out of the race clean, Moffit did not.
“My second mile, I ran out and people were trying to get me to dive into the mud, but I hit a root and tripped and fell,” said Moffit. “I was thinking about diving, but I tripped and fell sliding right into the mud again.
“One of the teams passed me, but I was fine with it. I was having a good time.”
Patrick wanted to stay clean because last year he had a mud fight with some of his friends and the memory of being sprayed with water entered his mind. Patrick said last year was definitely a learning experience for him.
“It’s cold right now, and it’s probably 50 degrees. You’re all wet, and then you have to go hose off in ice-cold water. I don’t want to do that,” he said.
The vibes all around were high from runners, parents and coaches. Patrick and Moffit dressed in a cape with a pink tutu and leggings, and some of the other competitors went all out. One group of runners was painted from head to toe as Minion characters from the movie Despicable Me. When asked how long it took for it to come together, they said about an hour or so.
Many of the runners were in spandex, tutus, crowns, capes or — in the words of Moffit — the craziest costumes a Halloween store has to offer.
With only four schools participating this year, York expressed that if other schools want to join they can and should because it is a fun time — not just for the runners but for the coaches and spectators as well.
York added that worries about injuries do linger in some of the coaches’ minds about participating, but nothing beats seeing the smiles on the runners’ faces as they cross the finish line or just fall into the mud.
“I’m sure things like that can happen, and I know it’s possible,” York said. “We’ve done it for three years now, and to be honest, we haven’t had much of that. But I see a lot more kids having a blast, getting muddy and laughing with their friends.”
“Collectively, it gives everybody a chance to have a good time,” York continued. “It takes the anxiety off a little bit of the meets where we make it a little more fun.”
Some runners have looked forward to the mud run every year because it gives them a chance to be carefree. No matter how fast or slow the runners finish, the laughs and smiles are what the coaches pay attention to.
