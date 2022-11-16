BUCKLEY — The anxiety and anticipation in the fourth set was seen on the faces of the Leland volleyball supporters. The student section’s magical tree and the loud chants could be heard far and wide in the final set.
No matter what the middle blockers or defenders for the Comets did in the Division 4 state quarterfinals, the Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart blockers were willing to step into battle for a trip to Battle Creek. The Irish finished on top, winning 3-1 after a long back and forth in the final set at Buckley High School on Tuesday.
The final set was nothing more than a chess match for who would make an error first. The blocking from Sacred Heart senior Angel Brown and sophomore Chelsea Lynch made things difficult for the Comets to tally points.
Leland grabbed a lead and sustained it throughout the final set until the luck of the Irish struck late. The Comets’ largest lead in the set was 17-12 — after going on a 6-3 run. Brown, during those runs, blocked anything that Leland hitter Fiona Moord laid down.
Moord had a team-high 11 kills along with three blocks and five digs.
The Irish’s luck didn’t die, and Sacred Heart went on a 5-0 run to tie it 17-17, leaving the anxious Leland supporters in a whirlwind of emotions.
After a nice set from Alexis Luce for Moord, the Comets jumped out again, 18-17. But the Irish stood tall.
Sacred Heart tied it again 19-19 and went grabbed the next two points after a misdirection on a dig and a block that went the opposite way that was difficult to collect.
The Comets continued to fight. After jumping to a 24-23 lead, it was almost as if the Leland supporters could taste the fifth set because of how loud the arena got, but Sacred Heart went on a 3-1 run to win the final set 26-24.
Cheers from the student section chanting “Thank you, seniors” was the first thing out of their mouths after a gut-wrenching defeat.
“I don’t think this is the defining moment. Although, this is going to be the moment that they remember for a while,” Leland head coach Laurie Glass said. “I don’t think that this is going to define what we accomplished this season — coming off a losing season last year and turning it around 100 percent and getting to this point in time was a real treat for them and a testament to their hard work.”
Leland started the first set down 8-0, and the Irish would win the first set 25-21 while staving off a Comet charge. But everything worked for the Comets in the second set. Moord tip-overs were timed perfectly; the blocking was as it once was all postseason; Luce was able to get to work and make magic happen to give the Comets a 25-14 win.
The Comets took an 8-7 lead in the third set, but the Irish rallied for four points and continued to throughout the set, winning 25-14.
“Sacred Heart played better than we did in key moments and dug up a lot of balls that normally go down for us and put the pressure on that,” Glass said. “I didn’t feel we played poorly in the first set. I thought they dug some balls and did some things a little bit better than us, but I felt like we were in the match or we didn’t have to do great things to turn it around, and we settled into ourselves.”
As disappointing of a loss this looked for Leland, there is no one prouder than Glass. Without singling anyone out, she was pleased with the way the girls rallied against a tough Irish team despite the slow start.
Leland is losing three seniors — Luce, Flora Mitchell and Maeve Sweeney — and Glass said they’ll be missed because of what each brings to the team.
“Lexi played with us for four years, and her setting and leadership abilities will be missed,” Glass said. “Flora and Maeve played the last two years and had taken on leadership roles. I think that their leadership will be missed, and we will have to replace that next year.”
Luce finished her senior campaign with a team-high over 1,000 assists with 136 sets played, collecting 85 aces with a 90 percent serve rate, 93 blocks and 273 digs. Sweeney finished the season with 126 sets played with a team-high 107 aces while having an 86.2 percent serve rate, 218 kills and 13 assists. Mitchell played 136 sets and collected 117 kills, 69 aces with an 89 percent serve rate, 63 digs and 10 blocks.
It was a season to remember for Leland. Junior sensation Moord played 139 sets and had a team-high 446 kills and 93 blocks while collecting 63 digs and 69 aces with an 85 percent serve rate. Junior Olive Ryder led the team with 480 digs. Kelsey Allen posted the second-highest in kills, 327, and blocks, 61.
“I am proud of all the hard work that all the kids put in this year and I think they’ve left it all on the floor,” Glass said.
Leland finished the 2022 season at 49-13.
