TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central Trojans hope to wash out the bad taste of Week Four as quickly as they can.
“We can’t play the way we did in the first half and expect to beat a good football team,” TC Central coach Eric Schugars said after his team’s 28-point loss at home Friday. “Proud of how our players responded in the second half, but we just have to put it together.”
It wasn’t the start TC Central (1-3, 0-1 SVL) had hoped for after losing 42-14 to Mount Pleasant (3-1, 2-0 SVL) at Thirlby Field on Friday night.
“We have to prepare and practice better, and we talked to the kids about that. We are a young team that is learning, but it’s not fun to learn this way,” Schugars said.
After an exciting game one of a doubleheader at Thirlby Field that had Traverse City St. Francis winning in close fashion over Grayling, TC Central and Mount Pleasant was the opposite.
TC Central hasn’t had back-to-back 1-3 starts in over 10 seasons. Since switching to the Saginaw Valley Conference last season, TC Central remains winless against Mount Pleasant.
“We are in a tough conference, and our kids have to grow up fast,” Schugars said. “We expect to compete and win.”
Schugars hasn’t had a losing season at TC Central since being hired in 2015.
“I don’t want to think about that right now,” said Schugars on his overall record.
TC Central started the season with three straight Division 1 opponents, with one being at Lapeer and two at Thirlby Field. The Trojans won their season opener against Plymouth but have dropped three straight.
“We lean on our seniors to lead us through this. It’s going to be one of those where you take your lumps in facing three great football teams in a row,” Schugars said.
TC Central relied on a heavy senior class last season that helped them pull four straight wins to get to a 5-5 overall record, but ended in a first-round playoff exit. The Trojans currently have 13 seniors on the roster.
TC Central couldn’t find the end zone for most of the first half as the Oilers forced the Trojans to punt multiple times.
TC Central didn’t convert a first down until three minutes remaining in the second quarter when Arthur McManus saw the end zone to get the Trojans on the board 21-7 with under 2 minutes remaining.
But Mount Pleasant held firm. After TC Central’s Payton Waller intercepted Central Michigan commit Logan Borodychuk, the Oilers responded with a pick-six to the house to extend the lead 28-7.
McManus started the second half for TC Central on a positive note with his second touchdown to cut into the deficit, but the Oilers took almost 10 minutes off the clock in the third to find the end zone again.
The Oilers kept the Trojans outside the end zone the rest of the night as they forced another turnover late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
TC Central is still piecing together the winning formula that has worked for years; but with 21 juniors and 10 sophomores, the Trojans are taking their losses as character-building.
“We just talked to the team, and we have to stay together in this and the adversity,” Schugars said. “Adversity is going to build character, and these guys will grow.”
“It’s not fun, but growth is going to happen in these tough situations. We’re not seeing it on the scoreboard right now,” he added.
TC Central had more than 229 yards of total offense, with McManus going for 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
“We are looking for him to step up and be our every-down back, and he’s done that for the first four weeks,” Schugars said. “ He’s a strong downhill runner, and I’m proud of how he’s matured.”
TC Central hopes to snap out of their three-game losing streak on the road at Midland on Friday.
The Trojans lost to Midland, 21-17, at Thirlby Field last season.
