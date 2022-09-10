GRAYLING — Boyne City’s student section displayed a “Speed Limit 25” road sign on the chain-link fence in front of it.
With that in mind, just go ahead and charge the Ramblers with a speeding offense.
Boyne City put the pedal to the metal and raced out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a 34-6 varsity football victory Friday over Grayling at Donald L. Ferguson Field in Grayling.
“The second half, we slowed down — which we don’t really like to do,” Boyne City senior receiver and defensive back Mason Wilcox said. “But we came out with our hats on fire in the first half, and our defense was great.”
Not counting punts, Grayling ran just eight offensive plays before trailing 28-0 on a quick 2-yard slant to Wilcox for his second touchdown of the first quarter with 37 seconds left.
The win improves Boyne City to 3-0, and the Ramblers host Mancelona next week. Wilcox lived in Mancelona through sixth grade before moving to Boyne City.
Boyne’s pass rush made things difficult all evening for Grayling junior quarterback Ethan Kucharek.
“Coach (Brennan) Wolff, he’s always got us defensive lineman working on pass rush, always working on different drills,” Ramblers senior defensive lineman Jacob Johnson said. “We’re always watching Aiden Hutchinson and what he does. We’re getting better every week, every day. Coach (Mike) McShane, he’s always up late watching film, so he got us pretty prepared and we did our job.”
After an eight-play opening drive ended in a 6-yard Joey McHugh touchdown run, Tyler Lockman forced a fumble on Grayling’s kick return that McHugh recovered. Four plays later, quarterback Jack Neer hit Wilcox for a 21-yard TD and a 14-0 lead just north of four minutes into the game.
“We jumped out fast, which has kind of been what we’ve been able to do all this year,” Boyne City head coach Dave Suttle said. “Kind of a packed box, and we were able to get some passes over the top. Jack did a good job against pressure throwing the ball.”
Neer completed 8-of-15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns, hitting Wilcox for two scores and Alex Calcaterra for a 37-yard TD strike down the middle.
Grayling went three-and-out on its next two drives and faced a 21-0 deficit before getting its first first down.
“The first quarter, we definitely dug ourselves a big hole,” Vikings head coach Eric Tunney said. “It’s just tough to play out of that. But the kids kept fighting. Some nights the ball doesn’t bounce your way, and we have a lot to figure out.”
Joey McHugh gained 45 yards on 12 carries to lead the ground game, with Neer running for 35, Owen Hewitt for 34, and Gavin Hewitt for 32. Wilcox caught four passes for 68 yards, and also picked off a pass to end the first half. Gavin Hewitt snagged three passes for 44 yards.
Boyne only outgained Grayling 304-247 in total offense, but forcing four turnovers parlayed that into a big advantage. Four of Boyne’s first five drives started inside Vikings territory.
Neer ran one in from 3 yards out for a 34-0 lead with 5:47 left before halftime. Grayling threatened just before halftime after a Josh Aldrich fumble recovery, but Wilcox stepped in front of a fourth-down pass on the final play before intermission.
“All week we’ve been preparing for that because we’ve seen it three years in a row,” Wilcox said. “From that (2020) district game up in Boyne, and we went back and watched film from last year in the district game here.”
Fila Xiong led Boyne’s defense with 11 tackles, while McHugh added nine, and Ryan Spate and Johnson had eight each.
The two teams played in the playoffs the previous two campaigns, each winning once, but didn’t meet up in the regular season. Suttle said the defensive line felt they had something to prove, even after last year’s 19-18 Ramblers win.
“They felt like they got beat up pretty good last year,” he said. “So they wanted to get after their front, and they maintained that all four quarters.”
Kucharek threw for 107 yards, with Josh Aldrich hauling in three catches for 58 yards and the Vikings’ only score with a 38-yard TD catch in the third quarter. Corbin Allen caught two passes for 52 yards, and Jake Huspen ran 16 times for 98 yards to lead all individuals in yards from scrimmage.
“Jake Huspen ran the ball really well for us,” Tunney said. “He’s not a burner, but he makes people miss and he’s real good at seeing the hole.”
Cole Dickie led the Viking defense with seven tackles and an interception, while Tayvion Hall made six stops and also picked off a pass. Thomas Jones added a half dozen tackles as well. The Vikings host Benzie Central (0-3) next week for homecoming.
