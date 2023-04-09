FIFE LAKE — There were times when Dawn Ricketts thought the only thing going for her was her name on a northern Michigan gymnasium wall.
The 53-year-old Fife Lake native broke Forest Area High school’s mile record 37 years ago at age 15.
Since, she’s lost her brother John to a car accident, battled post traumatic stress disorder from a stint in the United States Navy, been in an accident of her own that left her partially disabled, battled alcoholism and depression and contemplated suicide on several occasions.
That slat of black-painted wood bearing her name with a time of 5:58.5 and 1985 date was something she held onto as part of her legacy. A big part.
Now, she’s ready to let go of it. More precisely, she’s encouraging it to slip away.
“I have had some dark moments in my life,” Ricketts said. “At times, that track record was the only positive thing I had, the only good I ever accomplished.”
She said it was while participating in a 5K run/walk last year that clarity dawned on her.
“I realized that I hadn’t had any type of suicidal thoughts in a long time,” Ricketts said. “I also realized that for once, I’m at peace with my past. I knew then that I didn’t need the record as validation anymore. I have so many great things to look forward to.”
Ricketts, a 1987 Forest Area grad who lives in veterans housing behind a Veterans Administration hospital in Battle Creek after serving in the U.S. Navy from 1989-92, saw a Record-Eagle article last summer profiling a runner from her alma mater, Meagan Lange.
Lange was involved in her own car accident near her Fife Lake home on Shippy Road the day of Forest Area’s prom. She was thrown through the windshield as her Toyota Matrix flipped three to five times, ending up in a field just off the road, suffering traumatic brains injuries and couldn’t walk or talk for two weeks. It took seven months to get the OK to drive again. Later, a physical therapist discovered the accident shifted her pelvis out of alignment and one leg was effectively 1.5 inches longer than the other, which brought about its own challenges for a high school athlete.
Lange set the Forest Area 400-meter dash record in 2021, prior to the accident. After the crash, she set the 800-meter mark at the 2022 Record-Eagle Honor Roll Meet, the same invitation-only, all-star event where Ricketts set the 1,600 mark 37 years ago.
FULL CIRCLE
In the August 2022 article, Lange said she wanted to set the Forest Area mile record as a senior. Ricketts read that story from Battle Creek and at first was a little upset someone was targeting the record she held so dear.
Now, Ricketts changed her tune, raising money to give to Lange when she breaks the record.
With her recovery going well, Ricketts decided to help out Lange’s.
“She did call me out in the newspaper,” Ricketts joked. “I have to do something. If she wants my record, she can came get it. It’s only 5:58 away.”
After reading about Lange’s recovery journey, Ricketts couldn’t help but think of her own.
She suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome from her days in the navy and is a recovering alcoholic who hasn’t touched alcohol for four years after a 2018 drunk driving charge. She attempted suicide while in the Navy. John Ricketts, her older brother by two years and a 1983 Forest Area grad, perished in car accident in 1985.
Ricketts wasn’t a high school athlete until she was caught smoking at school, way back when the high school had a jukebox in the cafeteria. The principal offered two options — a suspension or join the track team. She chose track.
“She was one of those kids that got in a little trouble,” Forest Area athletic director and longtime track coach Ron Stremlow said. “He said, ‘This keeps her out of my office.’”
Principal Joe Pius even went so far as to offer to pay for half of her varsity jacket if she broke six minutes in the mile. She set the record at the 1983 Record-Eagle Honor Roll Meet, and he made good on his word, chipping in for a brand new varsity jacket.
Ricketts has raised a little over $5,000 for the John E. Ricketts Memorial Girls Mile Challenge, going to whoever breaks the Forest Area girls mile record, putting in some of her own money, as well as donations from Forest Area track teammates, relatives and friends.
Her brother Jim, a 1985 Forest Area grad who runs a masonry business in Fife Lake, donated $1,000. Jim was driving behind John at the time of his accident, much like how Lange’s boyfriend Josh Sayler drove up upon her accident scene, but didn’t know at the time it was her bloody body being put in the ambulance.
Their stories share some definite parallels, so Ricketts wanted to help Lange emerge from school debt-free.
“She guaranteed me she can do it,” said Ricketts, who has a metal rod from her hip to right knee from a motorcycle accident while in the Navy.
Rickets aims to be there when Lange breaks the record and wants to do a victory lap with Lange afterward.
Ricketts, who said she’ll continue to collect donations via Gofundme (https://www.gofundme.com/f/john-e-ricketts-memorial-girls-mile-challenge?member=23281515&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook) until Forest Area’s school year ends, aims to present Lange with a check at graduation.
RECORD KEEPING
The record board moved to the gym’s other side during construction years ago. Now Ricketts, who went through great efforts to turn around her life, is ready to move on from that as well.
Lange’s marks for the 400 and 800 sit right above Rickett’s 1,600 time on the Forest Area record board in the gym.
Ricketts approached Stremlow about the possibility of setting up a scholarship for whoever breaks her record, finding a nonprofit in Traverse City that could possibly help establish it.
When that didn’t work out, Ricketts — who started a nonprofit in Battle Creek to help veterans find housing — decided to make it a private challenge, where the money raised could go to whomever she wanted.
“This really is about recovery — physically and mentally,” Ricketts said. “My brother died in a car accident. Meagan was in a bad car accident. I’ve been in some bad places. What Meagan did, holy sh-- she did great things.”
Lange didn’t anticipate coming into this track and field season with a bunch of pressure.
After all, it was her senior season and she doesn’t plan to run in college. Instead, she’s already pursuing a cosmetology degree, which the money for breaking the record would help repay.
“Hearing her story was definitely inspiring,” Lange said of Ricketts after they first met in person in January. “I feel like she’s put more pressure on me than anybody else.”
Lange was two seconds off the record last year. The mile isn’t her specialty, as she generally prefers the middle distances and is broadening her reach to sprints this year as well.
Forest Area’s track season starts Tuesday at Mancelona and continues Friday at Buckley. The team doesn’t have any home meets after replacing its cinder track five years ago with a four-lane one.
Mancelona’s harder surface often results in slower times, so Lange doesn’t expect to break the record there. Instead, she’ll use it as a springboard to chase the mark Friday in Buckley if there isn’t a headwind. She still gets tired from asthma she developed after the crash.
“It’s definitely going to be nerve-racking seeing my first time,” Lange said. “I’ve built up my stamina pretty well.”
In the meantime, Lange stays very busy. In addition to school, she’s been taking cosmetology classes at Epiphany Advanced Salon in Acme since September, working on that part-time while still in high school and then starting full-time this summer. She gave up her senior year of basketball to start classes early, but won’t do so with track.
Cosmetology classes last until 4 p.m. each day. By the time she gets home, track practice is usually over, so she’s been working out almost all by herself instead of with the team, putting in miles on a treadmill in her parents’ basement.
She said she typically runs six 800-meter dashes a day with the treadmill at full speed, but looks forward to being able to run outdoors more for a change of scenery instead of running toward a wall.
“I feel like I’m going to do it,” Lange said just before the start of track season. “Sometime during the season, I’m going to do it. I’m not putting pressure on myself because I know I can do it.”
Sometimes she runs the trails by her home, even going by the site of her accident. She doesn’t remember anything about the crash and doesn’t even know the exact location, so she said it hasn’t really been weird.
Lange said once the record falls, it’ll likely be the last time she runs that distance.
“Once I get the mile record, I’ll be good,” Lange said. “Then I can go back to what I normally do.”
Part of that is that Forest area has more distance runner this year, so the team isn’t relying on her as much to fill that role. She medaled in the 800 at states last year after coming back from the accident, but plans to run the 100-meter dash competitively for the first time this season, as well as compete in long jump, the 800, 400 and middle distance relays (4x400 and 4x800).
“I have the upmost respect for her,” Ricketts said. “My life is so much better because of recovery. I know what it’s like to come back from a broken leg, let alone all that other stuff she’s had to deal with.”
