EAST LANSING — The earmark of a good program is consistency and reaching the final four is the benchmark many teams strive to reach.
Glen Lake made its third trip to the Division 4 semifinals in the last nine years Friday and fell via mercy to Marine City Cardinal Mooney 12-2 at Michigan State University’s McLane Stadium.
Either the Lakers or Gaylord St. Mary have represented northern Michigan in the Final Four eight out of the last nine seasons.
“This adds some validity to the run of Final Fours and three straight regional championships back then,” Glen Lake head coach Kris Herman said. “I think we have been competitive ever since, so I think it shows that we’ve got a good program and a good culture when you can repeat that with some consistency.”
The Final Four appearance adds another banner to the Lakers’ gym next to the recent semifinal appearances of their football and basketball teams.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Lakers senior Jon Popp said. “We made the Final Four in Division 4, that is something to be proud of. I know all the guys are upset about this but we did some really great things.”
Mooney, the No. 2-ranked team in the state, opened up the scoring in the second inning when it recorded five hits off of Glen Lake starter Ryan Flores to take a 4-0 lead. Mooney pitcher Thomas Gill didn’t allow Glen Lake to get a hit until the fourth inning, which gave the Cardinals enough time to build up a 7-0 lead.
The Lakers returned fire in the fifth when each of its first two batters reached base and eventually scored, but the Cardinals would tack on five more runs in the bottom of the frame off of several Lakers relief pitchers to enact the mercy rule.
“I don‘t think we necessarily mishandled things in terms of pitching; they put the ball in play,” Herman said. “They are ranked No. 2 in the state for a reason. We ran into a better team, simple as that.”
Mateo Gokey, Drew Barber, Griffin Middleton, Jackson Ciolek and Sean Galla each got a hit for the Lakers.
Mooney head coach Mike Rice said he was waiting for the bottom half of his team’s lineup to come alive and they did Friday, responsible for five of their 12 hits and helping keep the long rallies alive that Mooney used to put Glen Lake away.
“They stayed focused on the simple plan of hitting strikes,“ Rice said. ”Whether it’s first pitch, last pitch or seventh pitch, we stayed focused on hitting strikes.“
Only one Cardinal in the starting lineup did not record a hit Friday.
The Lakers lose six seniors to graduation, including Popp, Flores, Ciolek, Barber, Henry Lerchen and Jacob Dezelski.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff to celebrate this year even though nobody feels like celebrating it now,” Herman said. “When they take a second and look and check out the mantel, they are going to be really really proud of what they did.”