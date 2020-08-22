TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters haven’t missed a beat as of late, winning 11 straight games over the Great Lakes Resorters at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The latest victory for TC came Saturday when the Spitters defeated the Resorters 4-2 in one of the rare day-time games this season.
Traverse City got moving early in the 1 p.m. contest when Tommy Troy scored after leading off the game with a walk. Chris Monroe send Troy home on an RBI-single to give the Spitters the early 1-0 advantage.
Pit Spitters’ starter Mark Scannell was dominant throughout his 5.2 innings, allowing only one unearned run while striking out three. Evan Gates came in for the final four outs to shut the door and take the win from the mound after striking out two.
Resorters’ starting pitcher John Beuckelaere was solid in his ninth appearance of the season, allowing only one run to score on three hits while striking out three. Great Lakes relief pitcher Ben Alderson ran into trouble in the sixth inning after a lead-of double from Monroe, which snowballed into three runs.
Monroe went 2-for-3 from the plate with a double and an RBI.
The Resorters were able to post one more run in the seventh after an error allowed an base runner and a passed ball allowed him to score.
The Resorters allowed only four hits as a team but the Spitters strung them together to put runs across the plate.
Great Lakes moves to 4-28 while Traverse City moves to 28-4.
Tickets for this season’s playoff games at Turtle Creek Stadium will go on sale Monday to the general public. Patio tables and suites are the only tickets available for now as season ticket holders have been given priority for box seats with limited capacity of 500 fans. Box seats will be available to the general public before the games on Sept. 3 and Sept. 5.
