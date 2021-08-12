TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac’s Maddux Hoaglund settled down after giving up an early home run, and Chris Monroe continued to power Traverse City’s offense Wednesday.
The Pit Spitters clobbered the Kalamazoo Growlers 13-4 at Turtle Creek Stadium to keep their hopes alive of overtaking Kokomo for the top seed in the Northwoods League’s Great Lakes East Division.
Monroe drove in six runs, cranking out hits each of his first four times at the plate. Each one resulted in an RBI, including a fifth-inning solo bomb and a pair of two-run doubles. They also put him in the league lead for RBIs with 57.
“I think I’ve got it now, at least for a couple days,” Monroe said of the RBI lead. “And we got shorted that (rained out) game the other day in Rockford.”
Monroe has 11 RBIs in his last two games, and came into Wednesday’s game trailing Fond du Lac’s Jackson Loftin by one. Loftin didn’t play in the Dock Spiders’ 5-1 win over Wisconsin.
“You have to give credit to your own teammates,” Monroe said. “I mean, every time I was up, they were on base, so a lot of a lot of what I do is easy because of that. Without them, I wouldn’t have as many RBIs if they’re not on base.”
Monroe’s fifth-inning, 361-foot blast off Jackson Krueger gave him six RBIs on the night.
Traverse City already clinched a postseason spot by winning the East Division’s first half, but can get home-field advantage in the playoffs that start Sunday if it can overtake Kokomo, which lost 9-2 Wednesday to Battle Creek. The Spitters trail the Jackrabbits by 1.5 games with three left for the overall division lead.
Wednesday’s game, already delayed by a half hour by rain, lasted past 10:30 p.m. as Kalamazoo pitchers walked a dozen Pit Spitters.
Hoaglund (1-0), making his first start as a Pit Spitter after two relief appearances, struck out six in five innings, allowing two hits, no walks and one earned run.
Alex Tappen opened the scoring with a 391-foot, two-run homer off Hoaglund in the top of the first, but Monroe responded in the bottom half with a two-run double down the left-field line.
Hoaglund came out of Cadillac High School recruited as a catcher, but converted to pitching last season after a rash of injuries at Indian Hills Community College and ended up as the team’s ace. He posted an 8-2 record with 90 strikeouts in 79 frames with a 2.49 ERA. The 6-foot-4 right-hander who’s named after Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux, transferring to West Texas A&M with three years of athletic eligibility remaining.
Monroe’s exit velocity on his first three hits were 105, 101 and 103 mph. His home run came in at only 93 mph off the soft-tossing 6-foot-7 Krueger.
“I was trying not to be early on that one,” Monroe said. “You have to tell yourself to sit back, and maybe you get jammed on that one.”
He certainly didn’t, yanking it over the left-field wall.
“Before his (fourth) at-bat, we were looking at each other and we were like, ‘I don’t think he can hit another ball over 100 miles an hour,’” Hoaglund said. “And then two pitches later, he hit one.”
“The first inning, he hit it a long ways,” Hoaglund said of Tappen, “but after that I just found it and trusted the defense and went out there and put up zeros.”
The Spitters took the lead on a Christian Faust bloop single to center and added two more on Jake Arnold’s fielder’s choice that brought in two runs with Michael Stygles came around from second to beat a throw home for a 5-2 lead.
Traverse City added to that lead in the 2nd, on a Tito Flores single to center, Monroe double to the left-center wall and another coming home when Faust reached on an error to establish a 9-2 advantage. Kalamazoo used three pitchers over the first two innings.
Monroe added his fifth RBI of the night on a single to center to score Evan Maday. Flores drove in Logan Hylek earlier in the inning, and Monroe came around on a double steal with Trey Yunger, who walk three times in the first two innings.
Spitters reliever Ben Wilson struggled with his command, but got through 2.2 innings with only one earned run, while Anthony Ramirez tosses 1.1 frames without allowing a base runner to close out the win.
Nolan Belschner (0-0, 2.25) draws the start Thursday in the Spitters’ regular-season finale against Kalamazoo. Traverse City visits Battle Creek for its last two regular-season games before playing Kokomo in the playoffs starting Sunday.