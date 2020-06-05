GRAYLING — Allie Moffitt's journey to Michigan Tech began in sixth grade.
Her Grayling Elementary School class built bridges for a science experiment, adding more and more weight to see how strong they could make them.
"Ever since I was always fascinated with engineering and knew I wanted to pursue that," Moffitt said.
Moffitt committed to Michigan Tech for track and field this spring after a standout three-year Grayling career.
"She's been on our radar for awhile," Huskies assistant coach Dylan Gaines said. "We had a lot of good contact."
Moffit also looked at Aquinas, Western Michigan, Michigan State and Wayne State before building another bridge to the Upper Peninsula school in Houghton.
Moffitt, who placed in the top 15 in the state in both the 400 and 800 as a junior, plans to major in civil engineering with minor in environmental science after putting up a 4.13 grade-point average (sixth in her class at Grayling).
"Living in northern Michigan, the outdoors is in my blood," Moffitt said. "It felt like home when I went to visit."
At Tech, she expects to specialize in the 400- and 800-meter dashes, although she placed second in the Lake Michigan Conference in her only 100-meter race as a junior and won the Alma Scottie Classic in the 200.
Gaines started as an assistant at Michigan Tech last fall, and Moffitt was one the first athletes he helped recruit.
"Times are always one thing, but being in contact with her we could tell she had a work ethic," Gaines said. "Talent is great, but also having work ethic is the mark of a great athlete."
Grayling track and field coach Michelle Moore echoed those sentiments.
"She's probably been one of the hardest-working athletes I've been able to coach," Moore said. "Very driven to go to the next level. I'm going to miss having that kid on the team next year. I'm looking forward to seeing what she can do at Michigan Tech."
Moffitt set Grayling's 400-meter school record with a 1:00.79 in the 2019 Gaylord Meet of Champions, eclipsing her own mark she'd set a week and a half prior at regionals.
A knee injury in basketball as a freshman impacted her first track season, but Moffitt was more comfortable as a sophomore, winning the Ogemaw Heights Falcon Invitational in the 200 and taking the runner-up in the 400 in the Vikings' first meet of the year.
A hamstring injury in this year's first indoor meet event forced her to miss the rest of that season, then coronavirus robbed the 5-foot-10 athlete of her senior outdoor track campaign.
Moore noted how Moffitt comes into each practice with goals. She gets a little bit of that from her grandmother Judy, of Houghton Lake.
"She's probably one of my best friends," Moffitt said. "I tell her everything. She has this great determination and passion with everything she does. She's a great woman and I want to be just like her."
