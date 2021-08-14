MAPLE CITY — Talking to Liz Moeggenberg, you’d almost never know she played professional basketball.
The humble former Glen Lake and Michigan State star doesn’t bring it up. The past is the past.
The future, however, is ready to remember that past.
Moeggenberg (née Shimek) will be joining the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame. The Sept. 24 induction for the former Spartans basketball player culminates an athletic career that saw Shimek play two seasons in the WNBA, twice earn honorable mention All-American, win Michigan’s Miss Basketball as a senior and finish her Spartan career as the school’s leading scorer (1,780 points) and rebounder (1,130).
“She’s a big asset to us,” Glen Lake girls basketball coach Jason Bradford said. “She leads by example and is very humble. People who meet her now wouldn’t know what she’s accomplished in high school and college and the WNBA.”
Bradford said Moeggenberg — who is his assistant coach — has a WNBA basketball card of herself, but doesn’t show it off. But he took the Lakers girls team to Michigan State and toured the campus, seeing life-size images of Shimek on the walls.
“It’s surreal,” Moeggenberg said of her induction in the eight-person 2021 class. “It really is. When I was at MSU, the Smith Center had the Hall of Fame and you see the photos of all those great athletes, and you never think one day you may be up there.”
Moeggenberg joins teammate and current MSU assistant coach Kristin Haynie, along with Mary Kay Itnyre, Diane Spoelstra and Kisha (Kelley) Simpson as the only women’s basketball players in the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame.
“I would not be receiving this without my teammates,” Moeggenberg said. “My teammates and my coaches really made me the player I was. It means a lot. But how do you define ‘a lot’ with all the blood, tears and emotions? It’s pretty phenomenal to think about. Wow, that’s me up there. But I wouldn’t have done it without my teammates.”
She said the most humbling aspect has been all the messages she’s received since word broke of her selection to the Hall of Fame. Many talked about how she was a role model for them or their kids.
“With Liz, the one thing that was an absolute her entire career, she was a workhorse,” Michigan State women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant said. “You weren’t going to outwork her. That definitely was a separating thing for her.”
Merchant recruited Moeggenberg while at Eastern Michigan and lost to Shimek’s Spartans once while coaching the Eagles.
“She was a Michigan native, so when you can tip it up for your home state school and put it on the map, that’s a very big accomplishment,” said Merchant, who played collegiately at Central Michigan after a stellar career at Traverse City Central. “She’s a northern Michigan girl and opened the door. That’s definitely a source of pride. It warms my heart knowing what she did at Michigan State.”
Longtime Glen Lake coach Paul Christiansen said Moeggenberg served as a role model for his three daughters who followed her in school. He called her the “cream of the crop” in his 40 years of coaching track and field.
“She was such a great high school athlete,” Christiansen said, “and to match it with a great college career and national championship appearance is something special.”
Christiansen coached her in basketball as an eighth-grader. Even then, she was the team’s press breaker. He later coached her for three years in track, where she finished second in the state in the high jump. Moeggenberg also was a standout volleyball player, earning first-team all-state.
Moeggenberg still ranks 25th in Michigan history in points (2,088), one of only 32 players to eclipse 2,000. She put up three of the state’s top nine rebounding seasons and with 1,533 boards is second only to Central Lake’s Jasmine Hines (1,692) in that category. Shimek, who started all 131 games in her four-year Spartans career, also ranks 16th in state history in blocks with 324 (four ahead of Hines, who also played at MSU).
Moeggenberg now stands third all-time in points scored at MSU and still remains first in field goals made with 719. She’s one of only two Spartans to earn All-America honors twice and one of only six MSU women’s basketball players to earn all-Big Ten honors all four seasons. She also earned CoSIDA Academic All-American honors in both 2005 and 2006.
She played the 2006 and 2007 seasons for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky after being selected in the second round (18th overall) in the WNBA Draft.
At Glen Lake, the 6-foot-1 forward averaged 24 points, 15 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.7 blocks and 1.7 assists per game for the 24-2 Lakers as a senior. She averaged 20.1 points, 14.7 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, 2.5 steals and 2.1 assists a game for her Glen Lake career.
Moeggenberg coached the Lakers volleyball program for four years and the junior varsity girls basketball team seven seasons before spending the last three as a varsity assistant. She and her husband Luke have four children, ages 2 through 10.