When the final pitch was thrown at the Traverse City Central baseball diamond last month, it capped more than four decades of baseball cozily tucked into the southeast corner of the Central High School campus. For the better part of two decades, one man solely prepared the field on behalf of Trojan baseball before retiring as the winningest coach in Traverse City Central baseball history, a record that still stands. That man was our dad, John Gerhardt.
From 1983-1997 Gerhardt’s Trojans averaged more than 20 victories per season, collected multiple Lake Michigan Athletic Conference championships, produced the school’s first Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association’s all-state performers (Dean Galla in 1985 and Frank Rokos in 1992) and the program’s first two rankings in the state’s final season top 10 poll (1985 and 1992) in the Detroit Free Press.
“When I think of walking onto the Trojan baseball field, I instantly think of four things,” said Rokos. “Teammates, winning, coach Gerhardt and Trojan Pride. There is a great sense of pride knowing I am part of the Trojan baseball family. Coach Gerhardt instilled a winning attitude in all of us that will continue to the new stadium. I can’t wait to see my own kids wear the Trojan jersey.”
Wins and player development aside, the lasting legacy of Gerhardt’s tenure is what many refer to simply as “the high school field.” The field dad inherited in his inaugural 1983 season looked much different than the current incarnation. Rickety bleachers in a tumbleweed mess bordered the fence down the right field foul line. Cramped dugouts that offered minimal resistance to April’s annual mix of rain, sleet, wind and snow. Perched precariously over the Trojan dugout on the third-base line was a “press box” that more often than not housed our collection of friends from neighboring Eastern Elementary School. The base of the ladder was enclosed in a cramped, ramshackle storage closet secured with a rusty old chain lock. Safely guarded on the other side of that chain lock were JUGS pitching machines stashed away and piled unevenly in an old shopping cart positioned amongst dad’s groundskeeping tools of the trade: industrial-sized bags of athletic field marker, diamond dust, tarps, cement blocks and hoses.
“The head coach is responsible for all the field work and maintenance,” says current coach and former Trojan player Pat McDonald. “TC Central’s field is known as the best draining field around and that foundation was started by coach Gerhardt. We’ve gotten new toys over the years to aid in the field prep process and he didn’t have those at his disposal.”
Indeed, the checkerboard crosscut design of the infield was provided by the Gerhardt family Toro lawnmower with dad at the helm. He wore out a trail on Eastern Avenue transporting the lawnmower back and forth between our house and the field, as a lone bungee cord never let the lawnmower escape even as the back end jutted out of the 1983 Subaru Wagon precariously. After the grass got cut it was time to lay the foul lines down. Using his Deluxe String Lining Kit, dad plotted the foul lines from the back point of home plate (“home plate is 100% in fair territory” we can still hear him saying) down to first and third base and on all the way to the left field and right field fences. An old sign hanging over the left field fence notated the 300-foot distance from home plate. Curiously, the right field line carried no such designation and its dimensions were left for conjecture.
A simple metal frame was used to mark the contours of the batter’s boxes. Dad meticulously lined each box down to the exact rule book specifications, four feet wide by six feet in length with the center of the batter’s box lining up with the center of home plate. For amusement take a look sometime at batter’s boxes and foul lines drawn up by park districts or house leagues that look like the work of a drunken sailor. Not on dad’s watch were the Trojans hosting a game with substandard field markings.
“I remember dreaming of playing on that field,” said Brad Balentine, Trojan Class of 1985. “My dreams came true my junior and senior years as I played for the Trojans. Coach Gerhardt loved that field. It was his home away from home. It’s where his boys would come to practices and games and be part of the team. I remember how he would spend hours prepping the field for a game. Coach Gerhardt always had us write the word pride on the underside of our baseball hat. He said, ‘It symbolizes that you will always have pride under your hat, no matter what!’ To this day I still write ‘pride’ under all my baseball hats.”
Dad really upped the ante on the pitcher’s mound. Ask a high school pitcher about various pitching mounds and you’re sure to get a litany of complaints such as “that mound was awful,” “the dirt was terrible,” or something to that effect. High school pitching mounds often resemble a heap of sand complete with a trench at the bottom courtesy of each pitcher’s landing spot. The pitching rubber stands virtually naked due to eroding dirt and haphazard maintenance and care. Dad was forever scarred by a downstate pitching mound so abnormally high that — as he tells it — forced him to look through the pitcher’s legs to see his runner at first base from his spot in the third-base coach’s box. Before they were Major Leaguers and NBA all-stars, players such as Blaise Ilsley, Scott Winchester and Dan Majerle all toiled on dad’s pitching mound. With specially-engineered clay delivered from the east coast and armed with a trove of tamps, rakes and hoses, no mound in northern Michigan received such care.
“I would show up to the field for practice or a game and coach would be raking, edging, or fixing up the mound,” said McDonald, a three-year varsity pitcher from 1990-92.
Perhaps one story best illustrates dad’s attention to detail on the field. In May 1992, the Trojans hosted Mount Pleasant in a state playoff game. Both the Trojans and Oilers were top-10 teams poised for deep playoff runs. While other teams across the state that day prepared for the playoffs by going over bunt defenses, pickoff plays or taking extra batting practice, dad turned his Trojan squad into a de facto grounds crew intent on preparing the field the way it deserved for such an important game. We combed the outer edge of the field picking up trash, the Toro was gassed up to cut the infield and players manually dragged the infield. (I’m sure scores of former Trojans remember dragging the infield. For those not familiar with the “privilege” of dragging the field, imagine pulling a rickshaw while carrying a piano on your back.) The home team and natives went home happy the next day as the Trojans topped Mount Pleasant 2-1 behind a complete game victory from Rokos, one of his program-record 12 wins that season.
Amazingly, scores of athletes and students in Traverse City who weren’t Trojan baseball players benefitted from dad’s upkeep of the high school field. For years he prepped the field for hundreds of players in Traverse City’s American Legion Babe Ruth summer league. In addition to the field maintenance, it meant clearing the dugouts of trash like sunflower seeds, Gatorade bottles, and snack wrappers. Students in gym classes, Trojan soccer teams, and marching band members all used the field for their respective activities and without fail, dad was the one left to fill in holes and seamlessly convert the field from a multi-purpose facility back to a baseball field.
Years of Traverse City Area Public Schools budget cuts and heavy usage started to take a toll on the field in the early 1990s. A makeshift dugout on the first-base side for visiting teams consisted of dilapidated old bleachers. The Trojan “home dugout” bench was lumber strategically positioned across and propped up by cinder blocks. Trojan baseball parent Peter Low started the Trojan Baseball Boosters and with the generous support of individuals like “Uncle Jack” Monson at Traverse Bay Gravel Company, Mike Comstock at Comstock Construction and Tracy Mariage at Mariage Roofing, new dugouts and a storage shed that stand today were built at the field in time for the 1995 season. A new scoreboard (courtesy of Pepsi-Cola) and public address system were added too, giving dad’s field the bells and whistles typically associated with a baseball program the size of Traverse City Central High School.
Next season ushers in a new era for Trojan baseball and McDonald.
“This field has a lot of character and teams love coming here to play on it,” McDonald said. “It has had a few changes made to it over the years but those are cosmetic. Without the foundation that coach Gerhardt laid, it wouldn’t be the field it is today.”
On trips back to Traverse City, we always make it a point to go and see the field. No trip down Eastern Avenue for dad was complete without “the look”, just a quick glance to make sure there was no unauthorized use of the field.
“Moving on to the new facility will be difficult and exciting,” explained McDonald. “Difficult because of how long the field has been here. This field played a big role in my high school life and in being here the last 20-plus years as a coach. There have been so many happy times on this field but also sad times with tears shed. The new facility is very nice and has a lot to offer, but the original field will be missed.”
Moving on is inherently difficult. It implies that you are giving something up. Our dad loved that field. A good majority of our youth was spent there; it’s our childhood. On this Father’s Day, we look back with gratitude for what our dad was able to provide for us, along with numerous other young men.
“My first experience as a player under coach Gerhardt at Trojan field was in spring of 1985,” said three-year letter winner and 1987 grad Josh Fiebing. “We sat in the dugout after practice as everyone else had left. He talked to me about leadership, like a father would do with his son. I will never forget that conversation … perfect place and time.”
Change is inevitable. Tiger Stadium was abandoned for the new bells and whistles of Comerica Park. Or in our family, as lifelong Baltimore Orioles fans, it was Memorial Stadium being left for Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The location may change, but thankfully the memories last forever. While most kids were getting on a school bus to head home after a day of classes, as brothers we walked together from the doors of Eastern Elementary across the back grasses leading to Central High School and ultimately the baseball field. We’d pull our baseball gloves out of our backpacks and play catch, while dad led Trojans practice. On special occasions a Jon Merchant, Scott Jones or Troy Mariage would play catch with us.
As the younger son, my dream of playing for dad never materialized. My muscular dystrophy robbed me of that opportunity. Thankfully it didn’t rob me of still being a Trojan. I’ve probably officially scored more Trojan baseball games over my life than anybody else. I grew up in the Trojan dugout.
During my three years at Central I was the student manager under my dad. I had the honor of donning a Trojan jersey with our last name on the back. I was the first person to use the PA system installed during the 1995 renovations. I got to be a teammate with my best friend Kevin Sonnemann. I cherished my Trojan letter jacket. All of that was because of dad. Baseball will always make me think of dad. Being a Trojan is something that forever connects my dad, brother and me together. That diamond was my Field of Dreams. While it may have seen its last varsity game, it will always be alive in my heart.
Fathers, sons and baseball. Sometimes it’s as simple as that. Thank you dad for teaching me what Trojan pride is all about. You’ll forever be my “Mr. Baseball”. I love you. Happy Father’s Day.