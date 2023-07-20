TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced Thursday that retired Major League pitcher Roger Clemens will be in Traverse City to attend the upcoming Northwoods League All-Star Game at Turtle Creek Stadium next week.
Clemens, who put together a likely Hall of Fame-worthy career before allegations of steroid use derailed his possible induction, will join the Pit Spitters for an appearance at the Northwoods League's Great Lakes Home Run Challenge as well as the All-Star Game that will see the best from the East Division — including nine Pit Spitters — take on the best from the West Division.
Clemens finished his career in 2007, compiling 354 wins with a 3.12 ERA and 4,672 strikeouts in 709 games. His career WAR (wins above replacement) was a whopping 139.2. He pitched for the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros during his illustrious yet controversial career.
It was alleged by the now infamous Mitchell Report that Clemens might have used anabolic steroids during his late career after testimony from his former trainer, Brian McNamee. Despite Clemens' obvious Cooperstown credentials, the tarnish from those allegations kept him out of the Hall of Fame after he failed for the 10th time to receive the needed votes for induction, removing him from any future Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame ballots.
The two-time World Series champion, 11-time All-Star and seven-time Cy Young Award-winner will still no doubt draw a large crowd when he attends the All-Star festivities in Traverse City on Monday and Tuesday.
“As a native Houstonian, I remember Roger from his Astros days,” Pit Spitters General Manager Jacqueline Holm said. “Roger is one of the best to ever do it, and bringing his accolades to Traverse City is incredibly exciting for our fans. His interest in this event also speaks to the quality of baseball in this league and the talent level of the kids on these All-Star rosters.”
Roger is slated to be on the field during the Home Run Challenge on Monday night and back for the All-Star Game on Tuesday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Clemens' appearances add to an already jam-packed lineup of fan festivities, kicking off with the Home Run Challenge, a matchup of Great Lakes East and West’s best home run hitters going yard. Tuesday kicks off with a fanfest prior to the All-Star Game featuring live music from The Knuckleheads, face painting, bounce houses, catch on the field and kids running the bases. All-Star Game entertainment will be provided by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act.
A trio of Pit Spitters will take part in the Home Run Challenge. Centerfielder Parker Brosius, catcher Tyler Minnick and third baseman Glenn Miller along with 15 other Great Lakes East and Great Lakes West players will vie for the longball championship.
The Northwoods League also added two additional Pit Spitters to the Great Lakes East roster as alternate pitchers Aren Gustafson and Aaron Forrest were selected to the team that will be coached by Pit Spitters Field Manager, Josh Rebandt.
"The opportunity to coach an All-Star Game has always been on my bucket list,” Rebandt said. “It’s thrilling to not only have great representation from the Pit Spitters on the Great Lakes East roster but to be able to host and coach at home makes it even more special.”
All-Star tickets and VIP packages start at $16 and are available for purchase at PitSpitters.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.