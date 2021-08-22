Recruiting and retaining high school officials at one time was much simpler.
In the good ole days, officials often recruited their friends, neighbors and co-workers just by talking about the vocation and why and how they got started.
Today, recruiting and retaining officials is an inundating task. There’s a shortage of officials statewide and locally in all sports. The number of officials exiting the arenas still exceeds the number of new recruits joining.
As the recruitment and retention coordinator for the Northern Sports Officials Association (NSOA), recruiting and then retaining men and women of all ages is more than just a challenge. We’re at a crossroad and could use your help.
COVID’s impact on officiating the last two years in northwest Michigan has been like riding a roller-coaster, but we survived. Several of the rank and file, for health and safety concerns, did not take the field or court and may be calling it quits for good. Others who stayed away are eager to get back to the games they love and officiate.
We survived issues related to the pandemic because many refs stepped up to the plate and worked more games than they wanted or had in years.
But with more games and fewer refs, the scheduling of games this year has already become a challenge. Our assignors have had to move games to different dates and/or locations because we don’t have enough officials to fill the slots. We’re also assigning fewer officials to games. We’ve even notified some schools that we won’t be able to provide officials for them on select dates.
It’s my job, along with our members, to help preserve the continued success of the NSOA, other associations and the Michigan High School Athletic Association. Prior to COVID-19, I had plans to reach out to the local college students and explain how they can help keep high school athletics going in their community. So far, my outreach efforts center around asking fellow officials to talk with anyone who might have an interest.
Selling the idea of officiating is all about the love of the game and the kids. It’s a good way to give back and ensure that the next generation of high school athletes get a chance to play.
There are some monetary incentives, but no one is going to get rich officiating.
I joined the MHSAA when I was 16, but did other officiating since I was 12 or 13. I was still playing sports when I started officiating. My officiating career included an opportunity to umpire professional baseball for a few years.
I thought I was paid well for my time officiating high school sports. And you can be, too, if you want to join us.
You’ll get a chance make new friends and build new relationships with the people you officiate with. Our association is really a group of good people who are friends and care about each other and each other’s families.
If the money and the opportunity to officiate challenging games isn’t enough to lure you into the officiating ranks, keep in mind that officiating is also a great way to get some exercise and stay in shape.
We’d love to hear from you if you are available and willing to become an official. Experience or knowledge of any sport is not required. The MHSAA and NSOA have great mentors standing by to help guide and support you.
Sign up today. The current and next generation of high school athletes are counting on it.